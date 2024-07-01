EU finds Meta 'pay for privacy' model breaks digital rules

Variety and Tech
2024-07-01 | 05:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU finds Meta &#39;pay for privacy&#39; model breaks digital rules
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU finds Meta 'pay for privacy' model breaks digital rules

The EU accused Facebook owner Meta on Monday of breaching the bloc's digital rules, paving the way for potential fines worth billions of euros.

"Meta has forced millions of users across the EU into a binary choice: 'pay or consent.' In our preliminary conclusion this is a breach of the DMA (Digital Markets Act)," the EU's top tech enforcer, Thierry Breton, said on X.

AFP

Variety and Tech

European Union

Meta

Facebook

Privacy

Digital Rules

Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-25

The European Union hands over ambulances to the Lebanese Armed Forces

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-24

Egypt, European Union to sign €1 billion agreement to support macroeconomic stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05

Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections

LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

Former engineer at Meta sues company for firing him over content related to Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-06-27

Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-06-27

Three Lebanese University students discover security gaps in major corporations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-06-25

Saudi voices in the West: Faisal Abbas launches 'Anecdotes of an Arab Anglophile' book in London

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-06-22

Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-25

Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-06-27

Three Lebanese University students discover security gaps in major corporations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:17

Netanyahu says Israel's nearing 'eradication' of Hamas' military capabilities

LBCI
Middle East News
11:39

Saudi energy minister reports discovery of multiple oil, gas fields

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Lufthansa suspends night flights to and from Beirut due to Middle East situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Press conference of Lebanese opposition MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

Lebanese army receives $20 million aid from Qatar amid current challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout

LBCI
World News
00:27

North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22

Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More