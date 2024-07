Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'

Over the years, Lebanese designers have been the epitome of talent, designing and dressing the most influential celebrities and public figures in the world.Their influence is mostly present in the Middle East region, which according to Forbes, is mostly known for "its love of luxury fashion and design, and while the region is a big market for designers from around the world, its homegrown talent is also stepping up and being recognized on the global runway."Recently, Forbes shared “The Middle East’s Fashion Innovators” list, showcasing several of the area’s designers and featuring their talents at major fashion events, such as Paris Fashion Week and Dubai Fashion Week, which has become significant on the global stage.The list, which includes 40 fashion designers, saw Lebanese designers dominating with 22 entries. Meanwhile, Lebanon and the UAE "are home to the most fashion brands, with 15 and 14 houses in each country, respectively."So, who are the Lebanese entries featured on the Forbes Middle East list:Brand: ELIE SAABEstablishment: 1982Headquarters: Lebanon / FranceNationality: LebaneseBrand: ZUHAIR MURADEstablishment: 1997Headquarters: Lebanon / FranceNationality: LebaneseBrand: Reem AcraEstablishment: 1997Headquarters: USNationality: Lebanese-AmericanBrand: Tony WardEstablishment: 1952Headquarters: Lebanon / FranceNationality: Lebanese-ItalianBrand: Georges ChakraEstablishment: 1985Headquarters: Lebanon / FranceNationality: LebaneseBrand: Ziad NakadEstablishment: 1997Headquarters: LebanonNationality: LebaneseBrand: Nicolas JebranEstablishment: 2002Headquarters: LebanonNationality: LebaneseBrand: Maison Rabih KayrouzEstablishment: 1998Headquarters: FranceNationality: Lebanese-FrenchBrand: Rami Kadi Maison de CoutureEstablishment: 2011Headquarters: LebanonNationality: Lebanese-AmericanBrand: Selim MouzannarEstablishment: 1993Headquarters: LebanonNationality: Lebanese-FrenchBrand: Jean-Louis SabajiEstablishment: 2012Headquarters: LebanonNationality: LebaneseBrand: AZZI & OSTAEstablishment: 2010Headquarters: LebanonNationality: LebaneseBrand: Sandra MansourEstablishment: 2010Headquarters: LebanonNationality: Lebanese-FrenchBrand: Bil ArabiEstablishment: 2006Headquarters: UAENationality: Lebanese-CanadianBrand: AdenfashionEstablishment: 2006Headquarters: LebanonNationality: LebaneseBrand: NEMER SAADÉEstablishment: 2004Headquarters: Lebanon / UAENationality: LebaneseBrand: JEAN PIERRE KHOURYEstablishment: 2019Headquarters: LebanonNationality: LebaneseBrand: NATHALIE TRADEstablishment: 2013Headquarters: UAENationality: LebaneseBrand: Lili BlancEstablishment: 2020Headquarters: UAENationality: LebaneseBrand: Emergency Room; OverworkedEstablishment: 2018; 2021Headquarters: LebanonNationality: Lebanese-FrenchBrand: LAMA JOUNIEstablishment: 2015Headquarters: UAENationality: Lebanese