World plastic pollution treaty talks collapse with no deal

Talks aimed at striking a landmark global treaty on plastic pollution fell apart Friday as countries failed to find consensus on how the world should tackle the ever-growing scourge.



Negotiators from 185 nations worked beyond Thursday's deadline and through the night in an ultimately futile search for common ground.



A large bloc wants bold action, such as curbing plastic production, while a smaller clutch of oil-producing states want to focus more narrowly on waste management.



The stalemate was a resounding failure for the environment and for international diplomacy at a time when its frailties are in the spotlight.



Countries voiced anger and despair as the talks unravelled, but said they wanted future negotiations -- despite six rounds of talks over three years now having failed to find agreement.



"We have missed a historic opportunity, but we have to keep going and act urgently," said Cuba.



Colombia added: "The negotiations were consistently blocked by a small number of states who simply don't want an agreement."



Tuvalu, speaking for 14 Pacific small island developing states, said: "For our islands this means that without global cooperation and state action, millions of tonnes of plastic waste will continue to be dumped in our oceans, affecting our ecosystem, food security, livelihood and culture."



