News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Crewed SpaceX mission postponed after leak in ground equipment
Variety and Tech
2024-08-27 | 01:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Crewed SpaceX mission postponed after leak in ground equipment
The launch of SpaceX's four-person Polaris Dawn mission will be delayed by at least a day because of a helium leak in ground equipment at Kennedy Space Center, the company said on Tuesday, hours before the scheduled liftoff of its Crew Dragon capsule.
The highlight of the five-day mission is expected to come two days after launch, when the crew embarks on a 20-minute spacewalk 434 miles (700 km) from earth, in history's first such private spacewalk.
The company now aims to launch the spacecraft, carried by a Falcon 9 booster, at 3:38 a.m. (0738 GMT) on Wednesday, it said in a posting on X.
"Teams are taking a closer look at a ground-side helium leak," it added in Tuesday's post. "Falcon and Dragon remain healthy and the crew continues to be ready for their multi-day mission to low-Earth orbit."
Only government astronauts have performed spacewalks to date, most recently by occupants of the International Space Station, who regularly don spacesuits to perform maintenance and other checks of their orbital home.
Reuters
Variety and Tech
SpaceX
Polaris Dawn
Kennedy Space Center
French prosecutors extend Telegram chief's detention: AFP source
Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:58
French prosecutors extend Telegram chief's detention: AFP source
World News
00:58
French prosecutors extend Telegram chief's detention: AFP source
0
Variety and Tech
00:50
China's embassy in Canada expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' over EV tariffs
Variety and Tech
00:50
China's embassy in Canada expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' over EV tariffs
0
World News
2024-08-24
Meta states Iranian group tried to target Trump, Biden officials' WhatsApp accounts
World News
2024-08-24
Meta states Iranian group tried to target Trump, Biden officials' WhatsApp accounts
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22
Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport
0
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel
Lebanon News
04:48
MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-13
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
Lebanon News
2024-07-13
Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:06
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
13:29
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
6
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
7
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
Middle East News
00:10
Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters
8
Lebanon News
04:12
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:12
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More