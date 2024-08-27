Crewed SpaceX mission postponed after leak in ground equipment

Variety and Tech
2024-08-27 | 01:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Crewed SpaceX mission postponed after leak in ground equipment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Crewed SpaceX mission postponed after leak in ground equipment

The launch of SpaceX's four-person Polaris Dawn mission will be delayed by at least a day because of a helium leak in ground equipment at Kennedy Space Center, the company said on Tuesday, hours before the scheduled liftoff of its Crew Dragon capsule.

The highlight of the five-day mission is expected to come two days after launch, when the crew embarks on a 20-minute spacewalk 434 miles (700 km) from earth, in history's first such private spacewalk.

The company now aims to launch the spacecraft, carried by a Falcon 9 booster, at 3:38 a.m. (0738 GMT) on Wednesday, it said in a posting on X.

"Teams are taking a closer look at a ground-side helium leak," it added in Tuesday's post. "Falcon and Dragon remain healthy and the crew continues to be ready for their multi-day mission to low-Earth orbit."

Only government astronauts have performed spacewalks to date, most recently by occupants of the International Space Station, who regularly don spacesuits to perform maintenance and other checks of their orbital home.

Reuters
 

Variety and Tech

SpaceX

Polaris Dawn

Kennedy Space Center

French prosecutors extend Telegram chief's detention: AFP source
LBCI Previous
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:58

French prosecutors extend Telegram chief's detention: AFP source

LBCI
Variety and Tech
00:50

China's embassy in Canada expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' over EV tariffs

LBCI
World News
2024-08-24

Meta states Iranian group tried to target Trump, Biden officials' WhatsApp accounts

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22

Lebanon holds second-highest gold reserves in MENA amid economic struggles: Forbes Middle East

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

MP Kassem Hashem tells LBCI: The resistance exhibits rationality and wisdom in its approach to dealing with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-13

Geagea: Lebanon's situation cannot wait for Gaza settlement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Israel's Unit 8200 at Glilot base: More details about the Israeli Unit 8200 base that Hezbollah targeted

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
00:10

Top US general states risk of broader war eases after Israel-Hezbollah exchange: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More