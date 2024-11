Miss Lebanon 2024, Nada Koussa, shined in the preliminary competition of Miss Universe 2024 with three stunning looks.At the pageant held in Mexico, Nada Koussa wore an evening gown, swimwear, and a costume celebrating her Lebanese heritage, designed by Lebanese designer Joe Challita.The evening gown she modeled highlights the contrast of two colors, mainly silver, and gold, with a daring cut around the waist.Meanwhile, in celebration of Lebanon's legacy, Miss Lebanon's 2024 stunned the audience with a national gown, wearing a Tyrian purple overcoat, which, according to the designer, signifies "wealth, luxury and power," featuring an array of textiles and embroidery.To further accentuate Lebanese traditional wear, Koussa also wore a tantour headpiece, which is a cone-shaped women's headdress.