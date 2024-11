Miss Lebanon 2024, Nada Koussa, made her first appearance on the stage of the 73rd edition of the Miss Universe 2024 pageant, showcasing a distinctive look in a silver outfit worn by all contestants.During this appearance, Nada introduced herself and her home country, Lebanon, as each participant presented their nation to the audience at this prominent global event hosted in Mexico.As the pageant reached its conclusion, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark took home the Miss Universe 2024 crown, after 30 contestants advanced in the first segment of the event.As the competition intensified with participants delivering outstanding performances on stage, both Nigeria and Denmark secured spots among the top 16 contestants, eventually advancing to the final round among the top five candidates.Ultimately, Victoria claimed the coveted title and the global crown, with Miss Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina named as the first runner-up.