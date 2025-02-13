News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE begins mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones
Variety and Tech
13-02-2025 | 06:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UAE begins mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones
The United Arab Emirates, known for its opulent cities Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has begun mapping air corridors for air taxis and cargo drones, its civil aviation authority said in a statement on Thursday.
The oil and gas-rich country has sought to distinguish itself in the Middle East as a high-tech, forward-looking society, with Dubai starting to test two-seater, propeller-topped flying taxis made by Germany's Volocopter in 2017.
In September, U.S.-based air-taxi maker Joby Aviation said it had applied for a certificate that will allow it to operate commercial air transport in the UAE.
"Air corridor mapping for piloted and autonomous air taxis and drones is a crucial milestone that will enable the seamless implementation of advanced air mobility into the UAE's infrastructure," said civil aviation authority director Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi.
The UAE's civil aviation authority said the aerial corridors and regulations were set to be defined within the next 20 months.
UAE official news agency WAM has reported that air taxis are expected to start flying in 2026.
Reuters
Middle East News
Variety and Tech
UAE
Map
Corridors
Air
Taxis
Cargo
Drones
Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-27
Ukraine's air force says it downed 57 Russian drones launched overnight, infrastructure hit
World News
2025-01-27
Ukraine's air force says it downed 57 Russian drones launched overnight, infrastructure hit
0
World News
2025-01-02
Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight
World News
2025-01-02
Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
0
World News
00:29
Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Department says
World News
00:29
Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Department says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-11
Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development
World News
2025-02-11
Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development
0
Variety and Tech
2025-02-11
EU chief announces 200 billion euro AI investment push
Variety and Tech
2025-02-11
EU chief announces 200 billion euro AI investment push
0
World News
2025-02-10
Paris AI summit attracts world leaders and CEOs eager for technology wave
World News
2025-02-10
Paris AI summit attracts world leaders and CEOs eager for technology wave
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Fairuz's childhood home to become museum in tribute to her legacy: Culture minister shares details with LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06
Fairuz's childhood home to become museum in tribute to her legacy: Culture minister shares details with LBCI
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07
Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07
Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
LBCI reports: Lebanese official denies agreement on Israeli withdrawal extension
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
LBCI reports: Lebanese official denies agreement on Israeli withdrawal extension
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:16
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:16
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
15:01
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
Lebanon News
15:01
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
3
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
4
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
5
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More