UAE begins mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones

Variety and Tech
13-02-2025 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE begins mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UAE begins mapping corridors for air taxis and cargo drones

The United Arab Emirates, known for its opulent cities Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has begun mapping air corridors for air taxis and cargo drones, its civil aviation authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The oil and gas-rich country has sought to distinguish itself in the Middle East as a high-tech, forward-looking society, with Dubai starting to test two-seater, propeller-topped flying taxis made by Germany's Volocopter in 2017.

In September, U.S.-based air-taxi maker Joby Aviation said it had applied for a certificate that will allow it to operate commercial air transport in the UAE.

"Air corridor mapping for piloted and autonomous air taxis and drones is a crucial milestone that will enable the seamless implementation of advanced air mobility into the UAE's infrastructure," said civil aviation authority director Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi.

The UAE's civil aviation authority said the aerial corridors and regulations were set to be defined within the next 20 months.

UAE official news agency WAM has reported that air taxis are expected to start flying in 2026.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Variety and Tech

UAE

Map

Corridors

Air

Taxis

Cargo

Drones

Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-27

Ukraine's air force says it downed 57 Russian drones launched overnight, infrastructure hit

LBCI
World News
2025-01-02

Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
World News
00:29

Rubio to visit Germany, Israel, Saudi and UAE, State Department says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-11

Macron says there is 'need for rules' for AI development

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2025-02-11

EU chief announces 200 billion euro AI investment push

LBCI
World News
2025-02-10

Paris AI summit attracts world leaders and CEOs eager for technology wave

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

Fairuz's childhood home to become museum in tribute to her legacy: Culture minister shares details with LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-07

Possible troop presence beyond deadline: Israel plans intensified strikes on Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-12

LBCI reports: Lebanese official denies agreement on Israeli withdrawal extension

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:34

Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More