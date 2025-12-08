Paramount counters Netflix with cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount launched an all-cash tender offer Monday to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $30 per share, challenging a previously announced deal between WBD and Netflix.



The offer values the entertainment giant at $108.4 billion and represents a 139 percent premium over WBD's September stock price of $12.54, Paramount said in a statement that called Netflix's bid "inferior and uncertain."



"WBD shareholders deserve an opportunity to consider our superior all-cash offer," said David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount.



AFP



