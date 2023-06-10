Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure

World News
2023-06-10 | 07:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia says will &#39;respond&#39; after Iceland embassy closure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia says will 'respond' after Iceland embassy closure

Russia on Saturday said it would "respond" after Iceland became the first country to suspend its embassy operations in Moscow.

"All of Reykjavik's anti-Russian actions will inevitably prompt a response," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

AFP

World News

Russia

Iceland

Embassy

Operations

Moscow

LBCI Next
France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor
Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-09

Iceland to suspend embassy operations in Russia in August

LBCI
World News
06:30

Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation

LBCI
World News
2023-06-09

Eight dead from Ukraine dam flooding: Russia

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

National Social Security Fund resumes operations starting Thursday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:26

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Kyiv

LBCI
World News
07:41

France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor

LBCI
World News
06:30

Ukraine coal propped up by miners who fled Russian occupation

LBCI
World News
05:37

UK politics reels from shock of ex-PM Johnson's departure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11

From enemies to handshakes: The surprising turnaround in Turkish-Syrian relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-06

Lebanon COVID-19 cases spreading at fast pace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Presidential battle begins: Bkerki aims for 65 votes in first round

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Al-Bizri to LBCI: We are coordinating to ensure a third option in the Presidential election session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:08

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:20

Anfeh: A Journey Into Lebanon's Salt Heritage and Historical Grandeur

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Tyre Coast Nature Reserve Director affirms southern coast is a habitat for sea turtles

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More