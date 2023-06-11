Trump lawyer: Docs were 'de-classified' or mementos

World News
2023-06-11 | 11:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump lawyer: Docs were &#39;de-classified&#39; or mementos
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump lawyer: Docs were 'de-classified' or mementos

Donald Trump's lawyer hinted Sunday at the indicted ex-president's defense strategy in the classified documents case, saying the files were de-classified or personal mementos from his time in office and that the accusations are politically motivated.

Trump is set to appear Tuesday in federal court in Miami on 37 charges, including violations of the Espionage act, making false statements and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material, the latest bout of legal jeopardy facing the rebellious Republican.

One of his lawyers, Alina Habba, argued Trump had done "nothing wrong" and would not take a plea deal to minimize fallout from the case as he seeks his party's nomination for the 2024 election.

"He would never admit guilt, because there was nothing wrong with declassifying documents," Habba told the talk show "Fox News Sunday."

"This is completely politically motivated. It's election interference at its best."

Habba also portrayed Trump's opposition to federal agents rifling through his boxes during a search at his Mar-a-Lago home as frustration over officials going through his personal effects.

"He has every right to have classified documents that he declassified... things that are mementos, things that he has a right to take.

"So if I'm someone with documents that I have a right to have as the president who left the White House, do I want people rummaging through my personal items? No," she added.

 
 
 
AFP

World News

Trump

US

LBCI Next
Honduras opens China embassy after cutting ties with Taiwan
UK politics reels from shock of ex-PM Johnson's departure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

How Trump indictment could impact White House race

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-10

Iran's Raisi and France's Macron discuss promotion of ties

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Kyiv

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

France knife attack suspect charged with attempted murder: prosecutor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:06

35 people missing after Ukraine flood: minister

LBCI
World News
09:28

Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration

LBCI
World News
07:21

Montenegro votes in parliamentary elections

LBCI
World News
07:11

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-17

Snow avalanche leaves damages in Oyoun Orghosh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:56

Jihad Azour to diaspora: 'I am not a confrontational candidate, ready for dialogue'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:05

Presidential showdown: Frangieh vs. Azour as Lebanon's fate hangs in the balance

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:43

Azour's voice of resilience: Leading the mission to restore Lebanon's confidence and Arab identity

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Frangieh: If I reach the presidency, I will be the president of all of Lebanon and all of Lebanese

LBCI
World News
09:28

Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration

LBCI
World News
07:11

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

LBCI
World News
10:06

35 people missing after Ukraine flood: minister

LBCI
World News
11:21

Trump lawyer: Docs were 'de-classified' or mementos

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More