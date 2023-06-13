News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US updates Uganda travel warning over anti-gay law
World News
2023-06-13 | 03:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US updates Uganda travel warning over anti-gay law
The United States has updated its travel warning for Uganda following the adoption of draconian anti-gay legislation last month, the State Department said.
"Reconsider travel to Uganda due to crime, terrorism, and anti-LGBTQI+ legislation," it said in a new advisory issued late Monday.
It said the Anti-Homosexuality Act "raises the risk that LGBTQI+ persons, and those perceived to be LGBTQI+, could be prosecuted and subjected to life imprisonment or death based on provisions in the law".
President Yoweri Museveni signed the bill into law on May 29, triggering outrage among human rights groups, the United Nations and LGBTQ activists as well as Western powers.
It is considered one of the harshest such laws in the world, containing provisions making "aggravated homosexuality" a capital offence and penalties for consensual same-sex relations of up to life in prison.
"LGBTQI+ persons, or persons perceived to be LGBTQI+, could face harassment, imprisonment, blackmail, and violence," the US State Department said, warning also of the risk of attacks by "vigilantes".
"Be mindful that any public identification with the LGBTQI+ community, as either a member or supporter, could be grounds for prosecution, and that even private consensual same-sex relations are illegal."
In May, US President Joe Biden called for the immediate repeal of the measures he slammed as "a tragic violation of universal human rights", and threatened to cut aid and investment in the East African country.
But earlier this month Museveni defied international calls to rescind the law, saying "no one will move us".
The legislation has broad support in the conservative Christian country, where lawmakers have defended the measures as a necessary bulwark against Western immorality.
AFP
World News
United States
Travel
Warning
Uganda
Anti-Gay
Legislation
Next
Ukraine eyes Australian F-18s to help war effort
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-24
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-24
Lebanese judiciary bans Salameh from traveling
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
Lebanese judiciary bans BDL Governor Riyad Salameh from traveling after questioning him: AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13
Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:22
Trump's own words used to build case against him
World News
07:22
Trump's own words used to build case against him
0
World News
06:51
Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan
World News
06:51
Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan
0
World News
06:43
UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'
World News
06:43
UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'
0
World News
06:06
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
World News
06:06
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Lebanon News
07:03
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive
Lebanon News
07:03
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive
0
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
2
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
3
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
4
Lebanon News
14:17
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
Lebanon News
14:17
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
6
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More