China says successfully conducted test missile launch in Pacific Ocean

China's navy said it successfully conducted a test missile launch in the Pacific Ocean on Monday, after regional nations warned Beijing was planning to test an intercontinental ballistic missile.



"At 12:01 pm on July 6, a strategic nuclear submarine of China's People's Liberation Army Navy successfully launched a... strategic missile carrying a training simulation warhead into the relevant high seas of the Pacific Ocean, accurately landing in the designated sea area," spokesperson Wang Xuemeng said in a statement posted on a navy WeChat account.



AFP