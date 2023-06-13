News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine eyes Australian F-18s to help war effort
World News
2023-06-13 | 04:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ukraine eyes Australian F-18s to help war effort
Ukraine has asked Australia about the condition of dozens of retired F-18 fighter jets, the country's ambassador told AFP on Tuesday, eyeing a potential weapons transfer that could significantly boost Kyiv's airpower.
Vasyl Myroshnychenko said an initial request had been made about the state of an estimated 41 planes stored at an air base north of Sydney.
"There has been a request for information," Myroshnychenko said. "Ukraine is looking at fighter jet capabilities, including this one."
Ukraine recently won long-sought White House approval to acquire advanced "fourth generation" US-made aircraft such as the F-16.
Although decades old, the F-16 would be a massive upgrade on Ukraine's stock of Soviet-era MiG and Sukhoi fighter jets -- posing a potent threat to Russian air and ground forces.
Several Western nations have signalled an interest in supplying Ukraine with F-16s, but Ukraine's interest in Australia's jets is the first time F-18s have been publicly discussed.
Mick Ryan, a strategist and retired Australian major general, told AFP that the F-18s could help "level the playing field" against Russia's larger and better-equipped air force -- helping prevent strikes on Ukrainian towns, cities and critical infrastructure.
"The key capabilities the Ukrainians would be after would be longer range sensors and longer range weapons than they currently have with MiG-29s," Ryan said.
"If they can level the playing field with the Russians in this regard, they can push missile launching aircraft further away from Ukraine and push back ground attack aircraft as well."
Ukraine currently has an estimated 82 fighter and attack jets, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies' Military Balance publication.
- 'Not yet finalised' -
But any F-18 deal appears some way off, requiring diplomatic and logistical cooperation between Canberra, Washington and Kyiv.
It is unclear how many of the F-18s are still operable, although one source familiar with the negotiations put the figure at between 12 and 16 jets.
The Royal Australian Air Force's fleet of 71 F-18s was retired between 2019 and 2021 -- making way for state-of-the-art F-35s.
Some were sold to Canada, while the 41 under discussion are said to have been optioned by Houston-based RAVN Aerospace.
Initial talks have focused on transferring the RAVN-contracted planes to Kyiv, a deal that would require approval by the firm, Ukraine, Australia and the United States.
"The specifics of any potential deal are not yet finalised," said Robert Potter, an Australian who frequently visits Kyiv and advises the Ukrainian government.
"There are multiple formal approvals required to conclude a procurement of these planes but it is likely an idea whose time has come," he told AFP.
- Keeping pace -
While the White House and Ukraine are said to be receptive to the proposal, Australia's government has been more cautious.
For Canberra, it would represent a step change in assistance for Ukraine and much deeper involvement in a war taking place half a world away.
So far Canberra has pledged about Aus$500 million (US$340 million) in military assistance to Ukraine, including Bushmaster and M113 armoured vehicles, drones and 155-millimetre howitzers.
A new package of weapons for Ukraine is expected to be voted on by Australia's cabinet ahead of a July NATO summit in Lithuania. It is likely to include more Bushmasters and Hawkei patrol vehicles, but not F-18s.
Ahead of the announcement, the government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is coming under increasing pressure from the conservative opposition to do more.
In a recent letter to the government, shadow defence minister Andrew Hastie called for the country to "urgently" consider providing Hawkeis, M1 Abrams tanks and F/A-18 Hornets.
"Australia's commitments have failed to keep pace with our partners," he warned. "Other non-NATO contributors now increasingly overshadow Australia's support."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Australia
F-18
Fighter Jets
Weapons
Transfer
Kyiv
Airpower
Next
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
US updates Uganda travel warning over anti-gay law
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:34
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
World News
08:34
Russia says beat back Ukraine near villages claimed by Kyiv
0
World News
06:06
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
World News
06:06
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
0
World News
02:52
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
World News
02:52
Three killed in Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine
0
World News
13:49
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
World News
13:49
UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:22
Trump's own words used to build case against him
World News
07:22
Trump's own words used to build case against him
0
World News
06:51
Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan
World News
06:51
Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan
0
World News
06:43
UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'
World News
06:43
UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'
0
World News
06:06
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
World News
06:06
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Lebanon News
07:03
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive
Lebanon News
07:03
Security source to LBCI: False alarm as toy found near MP Nadim Gemayel's house mistaken for explosive
0
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:27
Sami Gemayel's Letter to Fellow MPs: Charting a Course for Sovereign Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Mawlawi urges municipalities to conduct survey for damaged buildings
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:42
Presidential election battle heats up: Lebanon's political landscape divided between Azour and Frangieh
2
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
Lebanon News
05:22
London's High Court of Justice grants £100,000 compensation to Beirut blast victims in lawsuit against SAVARO Ltd.
3
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
Press Highlights
01:38
Wednesday's Presidential showdown: Stalemate threatens second round and Presidential appointment
4
Lebanon News
14:17
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
Lebanon News
14:17
Deputy Prime Minister Saadeh Al Shami calls for urgency in implementing reforms and IMF agreement
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Preparations for June 14 session: Unifying stances in one direction
6
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Lebanon News
11:27
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line
8
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Lebanon News
09:00
EDL Workers and Employees' Union calls for three-day strike and work suspension
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More