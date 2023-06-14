News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Red Cross visits POWs 'on both sides' of Ukraine war
World News
2023-06-14 | 12:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Red Cross visits POWs 'on both sides' of Ukraine war
The Red Cross said Wednesday it had visited 1,500 prisoners of war on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine, often sharing desperately longed-for news with their families.
The International Committee of the Red Cross stressed the importance of access to both Russian and Ukrainian POWs.
The ICRC said such visits are vital for checking detention conditions, offering support and sometimes books, hygiene items and other personal necessities, and also to relay information between the prisoners and their loved ones.
"For the prisoners of war and their families who have been able to share news, the impact is... immeasurable," Ariane Bauer, ICRC's regional director for Europe and central Asia, told reporters.
The ICRC and its partners have so far delivered around 2,500 personal messages between POWs and their families in the Ukraine conflict, she said.
The organisation said it had also helped provide around 5,500 families with information on the fate of their loved ones in the conflict.
- Tension over visits -
Visiting POWs is core to the ICRC's mission enshrined in the Geneva Conventions, which define the laws of war.
The organisation has faced repeated criticism by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the ultra-sensitive subject of POW visits.
He has accused the Red Cross of not pushing hard enough to gain access to Ukrainian troops captured by Russian forces.
The organisation sees it as a vital part of its mandate to "access prisoners of war on both sides", ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric told reporters last week.
"We are progressing," she added.
The ICRC says it has had access to POWs held by Russia, including in recent weeks, but does not break down how many it has visited on either side.
The ICRC never reveals such numbers, nor any details on the conditions it finds in detention centres as part of its unrelenting commitment to neutrality.
Bauer acknowledged that in times of conflict, and particularly in the context of the Ukraine war, that commitment is often "misunderstood".
"Neutrality is not a moral position. It's a tool that helps us work and helps us get access to prisoners of war, to populations in difficult situations," she said.
- 'Massive needs' -
Zelensky also last week criticised what he saw as a lack of help from the Red Cross following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam.
Juerg Eglin, head of ICRC's delegation in Ukraine, insisted to journalists Wednesday that the Ukrainian Red Cross had responded "from day one", with significant support from ICRC.
But he acknowledged that "expectations do not always match what we are able to deliver right away".
Speaking from Kherson where he had been inspecting the flood damage, he said teams were bringing in desperately needed aid, despite the danger of continued shelling and mines displaced by the water.
He pointed out that there are "tens of thousands of people downstream" of the dam spread between the Ukrainian and Russian-held areas, which would face "massive problems and massive needs".
So far, the teams have only been able to respond on the right side of the river, held by the Ukrainians, but Eglin stressed that ICRC had "offered our support and help on the other side as well".
He said the organisation had made "concrete requests" about access to the Russian-held areas, but did not provide more details.
AFP
World News
Red Cross
Ukraine
Next
Blinken says discussed 'open channels of communication' with Chinese FM
Trump surrenders to face charges in government secrets case
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:32
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
World News
09:32
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
0
World News
07:30
UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia
World News
07:30
UN visit to Ukraine nuke plant delayed: Russia
0
World News
2023-06-13
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
World News
2023-06-13
Russia says German Leopard tanks, US Bradleys captured in Ukraine
0
World News
2023-06-13
Ukraine eyes Australian F-18s to help war effort
World News
2023-06-13
Ukraine eyes Australian F-18s to help war effort
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:43
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
World News
13:43
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
0
World News
10:16
Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department
World News
10:16
Fighting back, Trump targets Biden's Justice Department
0
World News
09:40
UK lost £2 mn to fuel fraud at Sierra Leone mission
World News
09:40
UK lost £2 mn to fuel fraud at Sierra Leone mission
0
World News
09:32
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
World News
09:32
Saudi's MBS heads to France, Macron seeks shift on Ukraine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-06-11
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
Middle East News
2023-06-11
Clashes resume in Sudan as 24-hour ceasefire ends
0
Lebanon News
09:03
Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat
Lebanon News
09:03
Samy Gemayel praises 'uprising' in Parliament for rejecting imposition and threat
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
0
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
Lebanon News
04:48
Vote Results: 59 for Azour, 51 for Frangieh, 1 for Joseph Aoun, 6 for Baroud, 8 for New Lebanon, 1 Invalid Ballot, 1 Blank Ballot, and 1 Lost Ballot
2
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
Lebanon News
05:20
Jihad Azour grateful for MPs support, hopes this development will help get Lebanon out of the crisis
3
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
Lebanon News
04:12
12th parliamentary session opens for presidential election, no absentees reported
4
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
Lebanon News
16:21
US Under Secretary Appreciates Speaker Berri's Commitment to Maintain Quorum, Open Electoral Sessions
5
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
Lebanon News
05:18
Lebanon's Presidential Election: Political Divisions, Quorum Loss, and Unconventional Votes Shape an Unpredictable Session
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
Lebanon News
04:50
Quorum Lost for the Second Round of the Presidential Election Session after the First Round Had Full Quorum with 128 Deputies
7
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
Press Highlights
00:37
The presidential showdown: Azour vs. Frangieh
8
Lebanon News
06:47
Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President
Lebanon News
06:47
Speaker Berri urges consensus and dialogue for electing Lebanon's President
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More