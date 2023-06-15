News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
European markets mostly drop before ECB
World News
2023-06-15 | 07:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
European markets mostly drop before ECB
Europe's stocks mostly fell Thursday before an expected European Central Bank interest rate increase, and after the US Federal Reserve paused its rate-hiking cycle but signaled more to come.
Frankfurt and Paris equities sank in early afternoon deals while London flatlined after a mixed performance in Asia.
The euro held firm against the dollar as dealers awaited news from the ECB.
Despite recession in the eurozone, the institution is tipped to deliver a quarter-point hike to tackle high inflation, which has largely been caused by soaring energy prices after key producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Inflation in the bloc slowed to 6.1 percent in May year-on-year, but remains more than three times the ECB's two-percent target.
Central banks hike rates in a bid to dampen inflation, but this also hurts economic activity, ramps up loan repayments and weighs on investor sentiment.
"Central banks remain... hawkish" owing to stubbornly-high inflation, OANDA analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.
"The Fed paused but forecast two more rate hikes, while the ECB will likely push back against the idea of a pause at this point after hiking today."
Policymakers remain on alert over simmering inflation, with Canada and Australia recently springing surprise rate hikes.
This "highlights just how concerned central banks remain about the potential of above target inflation becoming embedded", cautioned Erlam.
Fed policymakers opted Wednesday to freeze borrowing costs, having implemented 10 straight hikes since early 2022.
However, they signaled more increases were likely later in the year as inflation was still double the bank's target rate and the jobs market remained tight.
The move to hold rates at 5.0-5.25 percent came a day after figures showed prices rose 4.0 percent last month on an annual comparison, the slowest pace since March 2021.
The reading added to hopes the Fed could guide the economy to a soft landing and eased worries the United States could tip into recession.
"The Fed left rates on hold but the accompanying guidance was more hawkish than expected," said MUFG analyst Lee Hardman.
"It was still the first time that the Fed decided not to raise rates... since the current tightening cycle began back in March of last year."
In contrast, investors also digested news that China's central bank had cut a key interest rate in a bid to boost activity in the struggling Asian powerhouse economy.
The Fed news got a mixed reception on Wall Street on Wednesday, with the Dow finishing lower but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising modestly.
Elsewhere Thursday, Europe's reference gas price hit a two-month high on falling supplies from major producer Norway, which has suffered pipe leaks and maintenance shutdowns.
Norway has become Europe's biggest gas supplier in the wake of Russia's war on neighboring Ukraine.
AFP
World News
European
Markets
Drop
ECB
Europe
Banks
Next
Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Covid parties: committee
Pope Francis to leave hospital Friday: Vatican
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
08:13
Lebanon and European officials hold talks on cooperation and sustainable development
Lebanon Economy
08:13
Lebanon and European officials hold talks on cooperation and sustainable development
0
World News
2023-06-12
European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions
World News
2023-06-12
European stocks climb at open, before rate decisions
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-10
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
Press Highlights
2023-06-10
Suspicions extend beyond Salameh: More names expected to emerge in European investigations
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-02
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
2023-06-02
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:59
Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Covid parties: committee
World News
07:59
Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Covid parties: committee
0
World News
07:44
Pope Francis to leave hospital Friday: Vatican
World News
07:44
Pope Francis to leave hospital Friday: Vatican
0
World News
06:58
Pope 'deeply dismayed' by migrant shipwreck off Greece
World News
06:58
Pope 'deeply dismayed' by migrant shipwreck off Greece
0
World News
05:35
German economy ministry pushes ahead with climate protection law
World News
05:35
German economy ministry pushes ahead with climate protection law
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
0
Lebanon News
09:07
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
Lebanon News
09:07
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework
0
Middle East News
09:18
Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media
Middle East News
09:18
Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
3
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
4
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
5
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
6
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
8
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More