Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties

World News
2023-06-16 | 06:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Putin meets UAE leader, hails ties

President Vladimir Putin hailed Russia's ties with the United Arab Emirates on Friday as he met the leader of the oil-rich nation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Saint Petersburg.

"The Emirates are a very good partner," Putin said in televised comments at the start of the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of an economic summit in Russia's second city.

Putin thanked Al-Nahyan for the role the UAE has played in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and Russia and the United States.

Al-Nahyan said he was in favour of "de-escalation" and a "political solution" to the Ukraine conflict during the talks, in which the pair discussed their countries' "strategic partnership", according to the UAE official news agency WAM.

Russia and UAE have closely cooperated as members of the OPEC+ oil alliance and Dubai is one of the rare world capitals to have maintained direct flights to Moscow following the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022.

AFP
 

World News

Vladimir Putin

Russia

Ties

United Arab Emirates

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan

Saint Petersburg

LBCI Next
Intel to invest up to $4.6 bn in new Poland chip site
Orban accused of invoking Holocaust as he blasts EU refugee plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

Russia, Algeria tighten 'strategic' ties

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:26

Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors

LBCI
World News
06:37

Russian report implies Ukrainian gains on south front

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:08

Poland delays South African security team in diplomatic spat

LBCI
World News
10:04

Putin says Zelensky a 'disgrace to Jewish people'

LBCI
World News
09:59

NATO chief 'welcomes' African leaders' peace mission

LBCI
World News
09:56

US stocks steady after prior session rally

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-27

United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
09:56

US stocks steady after prior session rally

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

Lebanon's Charbel Rizk elected Secretary General of the West Asian Basketball Association

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:32

Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03

Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:32

Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More