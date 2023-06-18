Mexico bakes under killer heat wave

World News
2023-06-18 | 10:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mexico bakes under killer heat wave
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Mexico bakes under killer heat wave

Roberto de Jesus, a day laborer, stands beside the cathedral in Mexico City sweating a river as he waits for work, while homemaker Wendy Tijerina tries in vain to keep her food from spoiling.

The latest blast of a heat wave that has killed eight people in Mexico is making life very difficult for millions of people.

De Jesus, a 50 year old construction worker, positions himself beside the Metropolitan Cathedral in the capital city, which saw a record temperature of 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) this week.

He is braving the third heat wave to hit Mexico this year, and forecasters say the latest blazing temperatures could last another two weeks.

It is noon and the streets and buildings of the sprawling, crowded metropolis are positively roasting. There are people everywhere, cars and smog everywhere, in what makes for a suffocating atmosphere.

"The heat hits really hard, it really affects you. While waiting for work it even makes you sleepy," said De Jesus.

He stands outside the cathedral up to nine hours a day hoping someone hires him for the day. The worst part is if the gig is outdoors. "We suffocate," he said.

But it is not just work that becomes challenging in these conditions. Eating from food stalls in the street -- a time-honored Mexican custom -- becomes risky because the heat is spoiling the food.

De Jesus got a taste of this recently and missed three days of work. "I got sick in the stomach from tacos I ate in the street," he said.

'It makes us dizzy'

And the taco stand vendors put up with another source of heat -- the grills and stoves they have to man.

"The heat is horrible," said Javier Ramos, 30, who prepares tacos on a major thoroughfare in downtown Mexico City, putting in 15 hour days.

"You have to stay hydrated all day," said Ramos.

He said it is tricky to keep the meat and vegetables, which he keeps in ice chests, from spoiling as the temperatures soar.

Also near the cathedral, Natividad Flores, a 40 year old vendor selling homemade clothing, said "we are seeing the consequences of global warming."

Flores wears gloves, a broad hat and sun-block lotion, and drinks a lot of water as she tries to sell clothing she describes as light and airy -- and just right for this kind of weather.

"It makes us dizzy, all this sun," she said.

Homes lack water

The government says seven people have died in various cities from heat stroke, and one from dehydration, from April 14 to June 12.

In the northeastern city of Monterrey, the temperature surpassed 40ºCelsius.

The city endured a historic drought last year and is now grappling with low water pressure in homes, while constant use of air conditioners has sapped the electrical grid and caused blackouts.

Tijerina, who lives in the nearby town of Apodaca, said the heat there is even worse because it is an industrial area. "The thermal sensation is stronger," she said, and because of water shortages she cannot bathe her kids. She said people cannot even turn on a fan because of the electricity cuts.

She says her refrigerator cannot compete with the heat as it tries to keep food edible.

"We are going to get an ice chest for medicine that requires medication and for food that is somewhat fragile," Tijerina said.

The state government of Nuevo Leon, which includes Monterrey, has ordered that kids go to class in person only two hours a day so as to keep them out of the sun.
 

World News

Mexico

Heat

Climate

Weather

LBCI Next
Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies
France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

Eight people die in Mexico heatwave

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:21

Swiss look set to back net-zero climate law

LBCI
World News
02:23

Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck

LBCI
Variety and Tech
01:37

Amid melting glaciers, Swiss vote on new climate law

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
12:15

Republican candidates criticize Trump in documents case

LBCI
World News
12:02

Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM

LBCI
World News
10:44

Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations

LBCI
World News
06:59

Pope condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Lebanon’s higher education notices “free fall”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Sports News
07:19

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More