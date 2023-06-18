News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mexico bakes under killer heat wave
World News
2023-06-18 | 10:33
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Mexico bakes under killer heat wave
Roberto de Jesus, a day laborer, stands beside the cathedral in Mexico City sweating a river as he waits for work, while homemaker Wendy Tijerina tries in vain to keep her food from spoiling.
The latest blast of a heat wave that has killed eight people in Mexico is making life very difficult for millions of people.
De Jesus, a 50 year old construction worker, positions himself beside the Metropolitan Cathedral in the capital city, which saw a record temperature of 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) this week.
He is braving the third heat wave to hit Mexico this year, and forecasters say the latest blazing temperatures could last another two weeks.
It is noon and the streets and buildings of the sprawling, crowded metropolis are positively roasting. There are people everywhere, cars and smog everywhere, in what makes for a suffocating atmosphere.
"The heat hits really hard, it really affects you. While waiting for work it even makes you sleepy," said De Jesus.
He stands outside the cathedral up to nine hours a day hoping someone hires him for the day. The worst part is if the gig is outdoors. "We suffocate," he said.
But it is not just work that becomes challenging in these conditions. Eating from food stalls in the street -- a time-honored Mexican custom -- becomes risky because the heat is spoiling the food.
De Jesus got a taste of this recently and missed three days of work. "I got sick in the stomach from tacos I ate in the street," he said.
'It makes us dizzy'
And the taco stand vendors put up with another source of heat -- the grills and stoves they have to man.
"The heat is horrible," said Javier Ramos, 30, who prepares tacos on a major thoroughfare in downtown Mexico City, putting in 15 hour days.
"You have to stay hydrated all day," said Ramos.
He said it is tricky to keep the meat and vegetables, which he keeps in ice chests, from spoiling as the temperatures soar.
Also near the cathedral, Natividad Flores, a 40 year old vendor selling homemade clothing, said "we are seeing the consequences of global warming."
Flores wears gloves, a broad hat and sun-block lotion, and drinks a lot of water as she tries to sell clothing she describes as light and airy -- and just right for this kind of weather.
"It makes us dizzy, all this sun," she said.
Homes lack water
The government says seven people have died in various cities from heat stroke, and one from dehydration, from April 14 to June 12.
In the northeastern city of Monterrey, the temperature surpassed 40ºCelsius.
The city endured a historic drought last year and is now grappling with low water pressure in homes, while constant use of air conditioners has sapped the electrical grid and caused blackouts.
Tijerina, who lives in the nearby town of Apodaca, said the heat there is even worse because it is an industrial area. "The thermal sensation is stronger," she said, and because of water shortages she cannot bathe her kids. She said people cannot even turn on a fan because of the electricity cuts.
She says her refrigerator cannot compete with the heat as it tries to keep food edible.
"We are going to get an ice chest for medicine that requires medication and for food that is somewhat fragile," Tijerina said.
The state government of Nuevo Leon, which includes Monterrey, has ordered that kids go to class in person only two hours a day so as to keep them out of the sun.
World News
Mexico
Heat
Climate
Weather
Next
Sudan warring generals agree new truce after fighting intensifies
France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-17
Eight people die in Mexico heatwave
World News
2023-06-17
Eight people die in Mexico heatwave
0
Variety and Tech
07:21
Swiss look set to back net-zero climate law
Variety and Tech
07:21
Swiss look set to back net-zero climate law
0
World News
02:23
Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck
World News
02:23
Mexico authorities find 129 migrants packed in cargo truck
0
Variety and Tech
01:37
Amid melting glaciers, Swiss vote on new climate law
Variety and Tech
01:37
Amid melting glaciers, Swiss vote on new climate law
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:15
Republican candidates criticize Trump in documents case
World News
12:15
Republican candidates criticize Trump in documents case
0
World News
12:02
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
World News
12:02
Taiwan 'most prominent risk' in China-US relations: Beijing FM
0
World News
10:44
Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations
World News
10:44
Breaking the ice: Blinken visits China amid strained relations
0
World News
06:59
Pope condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school
World News
06:59
Pope condemns 'brutal attack' on Uganda school
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
0
World News
2023-06-14
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
World News
2023-06-14
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Lebanon’s higher education notices “free fall”
Lebanon News
2023-01-27
Lebanon’s higher education notices “free fall”
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
Lebanon Economy
02:11
The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance
2
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
01:03
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
5
Sports News
07:19
Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal
Sports News
07:19
Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal
6
Lebanon News
04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session
Lebanon News
04:26
Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session
7
Lebanon News
05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
05:17
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum
8
Lebanon News
07:46
Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity
Lebanon News
07:46
Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More