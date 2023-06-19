News
Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking
World News
2023-06-19 | 03:29
Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking
Tokyo stocks closed lower on Monday as gains on a cheap yen were overwhelmed by profit-taking, with traders cautious ahead of US markets being closed for a national holiday.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.00 percent, or 335.66 points, to 33,370.42, while the broader Topix index ended down 0.43 percent, or 9.86 points, at 2,290.50.
Monday trading was cautious, with investors "refraining from active transactions ahead of the closure of the US stock market for the Juneteenth holiday", Mizuho Securities said.
Stock prices zigzagged between positive and negative territory in the morning session as "purchases on a weak yen led early trade", added IwaiCosmo Securities.
But "sales on worries over overheating in the market" later pressured share prices, IwaiCosmo Securities said.
The dollar stood at 141.62 yen, against 141.84 yen in New York on Friday.
Chip-linked shares were among losers, with Advantest dropping 3.32 percent to 19,200 yen and Tokyo Electron sinking 2.45 percent to 19,900 yen.
Toyota lost 2.72 percent to 2,253 yen, Sony Group slipped 0.69 percent to 13,670 yen, and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing declined 1.42 percent to 36,680 yen.
Square Enix Holdings soared 7.73 percent to 7,459 yen ahead of the release of the latest title in the hugely popular Final Fantasy video game series on Thursday.
AFP
