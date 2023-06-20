Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher

World News
2023-06-20 | 03:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Tokyo&#39;s Nikkei index ends slightly higher
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index trimmed earlier losses and ended slightly higher on Tuesday despite falls in European stocks, after Beijing's central bank cut two benchmark interest rates.

The Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.06 percent, or 18.49 points, to end at 33,388.91, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent, or 6.65 points, to 2,283.85.

"Various shares were sold in Tokyo in the morning following losses in Europe," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.

But the market "was supported by a weaker yen and gains of trading houses," it said, after Berkshire Hathaway, run by US billionaire investor Warren Buffett, said it had purchased additional shares in five major Japanese trading firms.

News of interest rate cuts in China also pushed the Nikkei index into positive territory.

The dollar rose to 142.04 yen from 141.89 yen seen in London on Monday.

A weaker yen inflates profits for Japanese companies selling products and services overseas.

In Tokyo, trading houses were higher with Mitsui jumping 3.30 percent to 5,748 yen and Mitsubishi soaring 3.71 percent to 7,200 yen.

Fast Retailing climbed 0.92 percent to 37,020 yen while SoftBank Group gained 2.84 percent to 6,691 yen.

AFP
 

World News

Tokyo

Japan

Index

LBCI Next
Chinese tech giant Alibaba names next CEO
Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Indonesia's Widodo hosts Japanese Emperor

LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

Japan's emperor arrives in Indonesia for first state visit

LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

US, Japan, South Korea condemn North Korea missile launches

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:49

Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown

LBCI
World News
06:29

'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

LBCI
World News
06:22

German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts

LBCI
World News
06:13

France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13

Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-15

Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12

Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:50

Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Will Le Drian present new roadmap for the Lebanese presidency?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:16

UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More