Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher
World News
2023-06-20 | 03:00
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher
Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index trimmed earlier losses and ended slightly higher on Tuesday despite falls in European stocks, after Beijing's central bank cut two benchmark interest rates.
The Nikkei 225 index inched up 0.06 percent, or 18.49 points, to end at 33,388.91, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent, or 6.65 points, to 2,283.85.
"Various shares were sold in Tokyo in the morning following losses in Europe," Iwai Cosmo Securities said in a note.
But the market "was supported by a weaker yen and gains of trading houses," it said, after Berkshire Hathaway, run by US billionaire investor Warren Buffett, said it had purchased additional shares in five major Japanese trading firms.
News of interest rate cuts in China also pushed the Nikkei index into positive territory.
The dollar rose to 142.04 yen from 141.89 yen seen in London on Monday.
A weaker yen inflates profits for Japanese companies selling products and services overseas.
In Tokyo, trading houses were higher with Mitsui jumping 3.30 percent to 5,748 yen and Mitsubishi soaring 3.71 percent to 7,200 yen.
Fast Retailing climbed 0.92 percent to 37,020 yen while SoftBank Group gained 2.84 percent to 6,691 yen.
AFP
World News
Tokyo
Japan
Index
