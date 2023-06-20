News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chinese tech giant Alibaba names next CEO
World News
2023-06-20 | 03:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Chinese tech giant Alibaba names next CEO
Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Tuesday it will replace its top boss in a surprise move at the e-commerce titan as it looks to recover from years of slow growth caused weak consumer spending and a crackdown by authorities.
The move comes as the market leader prepares to undergo a fundamental reorganization of its sprawling business operations, which span cloud computing, e-commerce, logistics, media and entertainment, and artificial intelligence.
Tuesday's announcement will see chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang replaced by Joseph Tsai as chairman and Eddie Wu as CEO, the company said. Both appointments will take effect on September 10.
Zhang said in a statement it was "the right time" for him to step down as the firm looks to implement a full spin-off of its advanced cloud computing unit.
Following the executive transition, Zhang will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Group, the company said.
Incoming top boss Tsai said in a statement that Zhang had "demonstrated extraordinary leadership in navigating unprecedented uncertainties affecting our business over the past few years".
The firm has faced various new headwinds in recent years as Beijing imposed tighter restrictions on the domestic tech sector, while weak consumer spending saw it record its third consecutive quarter of single-digit revenue growth earlier this year.
In a shock announcement, Alibaba said in late March that it would split into six business groups -- one of the most significant overhauls of a leading Chinese tech firm to date.
Zhang said at the time that the restructuring would give the individual business units the ability to pursue independent financing and public listing plans.
Under the new arrangement, each unit will be managed by its own CEO and board of directors.
The company has said it aims to achieve a "more nimble" structure in order to maintain competitiveness in the face of new regulatory challenges and mounting pressures on the global economy.
Alibaba was founded in 1999 by Jack Ma, who has kept a low profile since late 2020, when a speech he made attacking Chinese regulators was followed by Beijing pulling the plug on a planned IPO by Alibaba affiliate Ant Group.
A record fine of $2.75 billion was later imposed on the tech giant for alleged unfair business practices.
In January, Ant Group said Jack Ma no longer held controlling rights in the company -- a move analysts speculated might have helped pull Ant and Alibaba out of the regulatory doghouse.
AFP
World News
Chinese
China
Alibaba
CEO
Next
Vietnam holding climate activist incommunicado: rights groups
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:43
Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China's CNPC: minister
Middle East News
06:43
Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China's CNPC: minister
0
World News
05:43
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
World News
05:43
China imports of Russian oil highest since Ukraine invasion: data
0
World News
04:28
Hong Kong, Shanghai lead Asia losses as China rate cut falls flat
World News
04:28
Hong Kong, Shanghai lead Asia losses as China rate cut falls flat
0
World News
10:09
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
World News
10:09
China, US see progress in Blinken visit but close no gaps
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:49
Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown
World News
06:49
Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown
0
World News
06:29
'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
World News
06:29
'Massive' overnight drone attack on Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
0
World News
06:22
German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts
World News
06:22
German intelligence warns on intensifying Russian spy efforts
0
World News
06:13
France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence
World News
06:13
France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
4
Press Highlights
01:50
Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs
Press Highlights
01:50
Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs
5
Lebanon News
11:37
Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer
Lebanon News
11:37
Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer
6
Press Highlights
00:34
Will Le Drian present new roadmap for the Lebanese presidency?
Press Highlights
00:34
Will Le Drian present new roadmap for the Lebanese presidency?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
8
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More