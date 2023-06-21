News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
2023-06-21 | 07:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
A military helicopter belonging to a foreign country crashed in central Croatia, the country's defence ministry said Wednesday, as one media reports suggested it was a Hungarian aircraft.
Croatia's armed forces gave no details of casualties for the crash, which happened in a mountainous area near the central Adriatic town of Sibenik. They said only that the aircraft did not belong to its military.
The military has mobilised a plane and helicopter to help survey the area where the helicopter went down.
Regional broadcaster N1 reported that the helicopter belonged to the Hungarian military and had three people onboard.
Croatia joined NATO in 2009 and frequently hosts military exercises with partner nations in the alliance.
AFP
World News
Helicopter
Croatia
Defence
Hungary
Aircraft
Next
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
US bombers land in Sweden for exercises for first time
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-19
Ukraine says Hungary barring access to returned POWs
World News
2023-06-19
Ukraine says Hungary barring access to returned POWs
0
Middle East News
2023-06-19
Three Palestinians killed as Israel deploys helicopters in West Bank
Middle East News
2023-06-19
Three Palestinians killed as Israel deploys helicopters in West Bank
0
World News
2023-06-18
Europeans scramble on air defence after decades of complacency
World News
2023-06-18
Europeans scramble on air defence after decades of complacency
0
World News
2023-06-16
NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence
World News
2023-06-16
NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
World News
10:05
Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn
0
World News
09:55
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
World News
09:55
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
0
World News
09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
World News
09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
0
World News
08:28
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
World News
08:28
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-14
Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes
World News
2023-06-14
Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04
Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air
0
World News
05:39
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
World News
05:39
Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas
0
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
2
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
3
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
5
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
6
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
7
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More