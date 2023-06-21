Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

World News
2023-06-21 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

A military helicopter belonging to a foreign country crashed in central Croatia, the country's defence ministry said Wednesday, as one media reports suggested it was a Hungarian aircraft.

Croatia's armed forces gave no details of casualties for the crash, which happened in a mountainous area near the central Adriatic town of Sibenik. They said only that the aircraft did not belong to its military. 

The military has mobilised a plane and helicopter to help survey the area where the helicopter went down. 

Regional broadcaster N1 reported that the helicopter belonged to the Hungarian military and had three people onboard.

Croatia joined NATO in 2009 and frequently hosts military exercises with partner nations in the alliance. 

AFP
 

World News

Helicopter

Croatia

Defence

Hungary

Aircraft

LBCI Next
US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely
US bombers land in Sweden for exercises for first time
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Ukraine says Hungary barring access to returned POWs

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

Three Palestinians killed as Israel deploys helicopters in West Bank

LBCI
World News
2023-06-18

Europeans scramble on air defence after decades of complacency

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

NATO balances keeping up arms to Ukraine without undermining defence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:05

Kyiv puts environmental damage from Ukraine dam breach at $1.5 bn

LBCI
World News
09:55

Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown

LBCI
World News
09:52

EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion

LBCI
World News
08:28

US Federal Reserve chair says additional rate hikes likely

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Greece says 80 migrants rescued after ship capsizes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-04

Lebanon's IMF SDR funds have disappeared into thin air

LBCI
World News
05:39

Austrian, Romanian energy firms to tap Black Sea gas

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More