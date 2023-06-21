EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion

2023-06-21 | 09:52
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion

The European Union on Wednesday agreed an 11th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including measures aimed at clamping down on evasion, officials said.  

Sweden, which holds the bloc's rotating presidency, said the new measures were approved at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels.

AFP
 

