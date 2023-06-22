EU to hold crisis talks with Serbia, Kosovo

World News
2023-06-22 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU to hold crisis talks with Serbia, Kosovo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
EU to hold crisis talks with Serbia, Kosovo

The European Union will hold crisis talks on Thursday with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo, as the bloc seeks to ease the latest spike in tensions.

"I have called the leaders of Serbia & Kosovo to Brussels for urgent meetings to find the way out of the current crisis," the EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said.

"We need immediate de-escalation & new elections in the north with participation of Kosovo Serbs. This is paramount for the region & EU," Borrell tweeted.

The latest flare-up between the two sides came over the detention last week of three Kosovo police officers by Serbia after weeks of tension over disputed elections in Serb-majority northern Kosovo.

Rioting by ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo saw 30 NATO peacekeepers injured in late May.

The EU had threatened Kosovo with political consequences such as suspending high-level visits and financial cooperation if it does not reverse course on the elections.

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have persisted since a war in the late 1990s that drew NATO intervention against Belgrade.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has refused to recognize it.

Serbs in Kosovo remain largely loyal to Belgrade, especially in the north, where they make up a majority and reject every move by Pristina to consolidate its control over the region.

Serbia has long seen Kosovo as its spiritual and historical homeland, the scene of pivotal battles over the centuries. It continues to host some of the Serbian Orthodox Church's most revered monasteries.
 
AFP

World News

EU

European Union

Hold

Talks

Serbia

Kosovo

Crisis

Meeting

Riots

Diplomacy

LBCI Next
India police probe hotel conman for 603-night free stay
Senegal opposition leader launches French legal action against president
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

EU calls Serbia, Kosovo meeting for next week

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-15

Lebanon and European officials hold talks on cooperation and sustainable development

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

Top Palestinian militants hold talks in Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:41

Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report

LBCI
World News
13:32

60 bn euros pledged to help Ukraine rebuild

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty

LBCI
World News
12:15

US Coast Guard says 'debris field' found in search for missing sub

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:45

Culture Minister adds Atelier Assaf to Lebanon's List of national museums

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

IMF chief says $100 bn target met for climate, poverty funds

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-22

France launches third phase of its initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:04

Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range

LBCI
Sports News
04:01

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More