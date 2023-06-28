EU to take one giant leap towards digital euro

World News
2023-06-28 | 03:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU to take one giant leap towards digital euro
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
EU to take one giant leap towards digital euro

The EU will take the next crucial step on Wednesday towards launching a digital version of the euro, a controversial project that has come under attack from the public, politicians and banks before it even exists.

From China to the United States, Jamaica to Japan, dozens of central banks worldwide are exploring or have already put in place digital currencies as electronic payments dominate the way people spend their money and cash usage dwindles.

The move to create a digital version of the single currency began in 2020 when European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde suggested the idea and the Frankfurt-based body launched a public consultation.

Digital euro enthusiasts say it will complement cash and ensure the ECB does not leave a gap that could be filled by private, usually non-European, players and other central banks.

Critics question the need for a digital euro and banks warn of major risks, while the ECB's own study found the public was concerned over payment privacy.

"If we are just duplicating the existing payment infrastructure with the digital euro, that is not a good enough business case. For the time being, the digital euro seems to be a solution in search of a problem," German MEP Markus Ferber told AFP.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, will publish a proposal on Wednesday that will be the legal foundation on which the ECB could launch a digital euro.

The final law must be backed by the EU's 27 member states and the European Parliament.

The ECB is set to give the formal green light to a digital euro in October and the expectation is that it will be available from 2027 onwards.

- Benefits 'outweigh' costs -
 
According to a draft proposal seen by AFP, the commission noted the digital euro's "long-term benefits... outweigh its costs" and warned "the costs of no action can potentially be very large".

The currency would be available for individuals living in the euro area and visitors.

Lagarde argued in March during a panel event that the digital currency was important for resilience and to "safeguard European payment autonomy".

Many of the means of payments are "not necessarily European", she noted, adding it was "very unhealthy to rely on one single source of payment".

US giants Visa and Mastercard currently dominate the global card payment market.

Her comments are in line with the EU's greater focus on bringing production to Europe or nearer to the bloc and moving away from relying on third countries.

Others argue, however, the EU's plans spell trouble, especially for banks.

The European Banking Federation (EBF) warned in March of the "significant risk for banks" because of the potential for bank runs as customers could hold their funds in digital euro accounts and wallets, moving them away from the banks' balance sheets.

The draft proposal includes a provision that will limit how much money people can keep in digital euros -- ECB officials have suggested a cap of 3,000 euros ($3,300).

The commission also said the digital currency would be granted "legal tender" status, meaning it must be accepted as payment.

There will be exceptions including for small businesses that do not accept any form of digital payment, according to the draft proposal.

- Privacy concerns -
 
The ECB has a difficult battle to win over Europeans. A public consultation showed that the number one priority when it comes to the digital euro is privacy.

To calm people's fears, the ECB has stressed it would not attempt to control how people can spend the digital currency or use it for surveillance, as critics claim is the case in China.

"The ECB would not set any limitations on where, when or to whom people can pay with a digital euro," ECB executive board member Fabio Panetta said in January.

In the draft text, the commission said the digital euro "will be designed so as to minimize the processing of personal data by payment services providers" and the ECB.
 
AFP

World News

EU

European Union

Giant

Leap

Towards

Digital

Euro

LBCI Next
UN vote to end Mali peacekeeping mission delayed
Bolivia investigates 35 Catholic Church members over sex abuse
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22

Adtech giant Criteo hit with revised €40M fine by French data privacy body over GDPR breaches

LBCI
World News
05:41

Orban ally quits govt to push for 'conservative turn' in Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
World News
07:07

Exiled group feels heat as Europe ups Iran contacts

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:35

Macron says teen's shooting by police 'unforgivable'

LBCI
World News
06:31

Ukrainians fly locally-made drones to sharpen artillery aim

LBCI
World News
05:47

France braces for fresh violence after police shoot teenager

LBCI
World News
05:41

Orban ally quits govt to push for 'conservative turn' in Europe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:33

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:49

MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More