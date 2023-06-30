News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
64 flights cancelled at Geneva airport over strike
World News
2023-06-30 | 03:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
64 flights cancelled at Geneva airport over strike
Some 64 flights were cancelled at Geneva's international airport on Friday, it said, after operations were halted for four hours because of a strike by workers at the start of the busy summer travel season.
"Because of the social action... the direction decided a temporary halt of operations from 6:00 am to 10:00 am (0400 GMT and 0800 GMT)," the airport said in a tweet early on Friday. "64 flights -- arrivals and departures -- cancelled."
An airport spokesman said on Thursday that some 8,000 passengers were estimated to be affected by the cancellations at Switzerland's second airport, a key hub for the EasyJet budget carrier.
Numerous international flights from North America and the Middle East were affected.
The strike was called after the airport's board approved on Thursday a new wage policy contested by staff, and could be renewed for the days ahead.
Many police and security staff were posted in front of the terminal and only passengers for flights scheduled for after the strike period were being allowed inside.
About 50 striking workers and trade unionists were protesting outside the terminal's main entrance.
It is the first-ever strike by staff directly employed by the airport, as opposed to subcontractors, and according to Swiss airline includes air traffic controllers as well as those which guide planes along the tarmac.
A trade unionist said it was difficult to understand how they had arrived at the impasse.
"The airport is a profitable business which enjoys a monopoly and is attacking the conditions of its staff," said Pierre-Yves Maillard, head of the Swiss Trade Union Confederation (USS), who turned out to support the strikers.
Nearly 6.8 million passengers used the airport between January and May, according to official statistics.
The aviation industry has been keen to avoid a repeat of the chaos seen at European airports last year.
The sector struggled to cope with a surge in travel as it was severely understaffed after laying off thousands during the Covid pandemic.
Passengers faced huge lines, misplaced luggage and flight delays.
Other European airports and airlines have also faced strikes by staff.
AFP
World News
Flights
Cancelled
Geneva
Airport
Over
Strike
Busy
Summer
Travel
Season
Next
China, Russia pledge $1.4 bn for lithium plants in Bolivia
France says debt has passed 3 tn euros
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:45
Geneva airport strike to ground flights Friday
World News
10:45
Geneva airport strike to ground flights Friday
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
EU strikes deal to give users more control over data
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
EU strikes deal to give users more control over data
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:49
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
World News
06:49
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
0
World News
05:41
France must address 'deep' police racism: UN
World News
05:41
France must address 'deep' police racism: UN
0
World News
05:07
Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak
World News
05:07
Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak
0
World News
04:45
Russia will be 'stronger' in wake of Wagner insurrection: Lavrov
World News
04:45
Russia will be 'stronger' in wake of Wagner insurrection: Lavrov
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
0
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
0
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
2
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
4
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
5
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
7
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
8
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More