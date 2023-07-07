Grossi: The International Atomic Energy Agency "makes progress" regarding access to Zaporizhia

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, confirmed on Friday that the agency "is making progress" regarding access to the Zaporizhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, following Kiev's claims about the possibility of explosives on its surface.



Grossi stated in Tokyo, "I believe we are making progress."



He clarified that officials had visited sites including cooling pools, but had not yet received permission to visit the surface, which Ukraine asserts may have possible explosive devices planted on it. Grossi said, "I am inclined to believe that we will get this permission."



Grossi continued, "This is a combat zone, an active war zone, so sometimes it may take a day or two to get the permissions."



Ukraine, which witnessed the Chernobyl power station disaster in 1986 during the Soviet era - the worst nuclear catastrophe in history - accused Moscow on Tuesday of preparing a "provocation" at the site.



The Ukrainian army asserts that it has detected "objects similar to explosive devices" on the surfaces of the third and fourth reactors at the plant.



In contrast, Russia has affirmed that Kiev is planning to commit a "sabotage act" at the plant.

AFP