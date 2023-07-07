Grossi: The International Atomic Energy Agency "makes progress" regarding access to Zaporizhia

World News
2023-07-07 | 02:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Grossi: The International Atomic Energy Agency &quot;makes progress&quot; regarding access to Zaporizhia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Grossi: The International Atomic Energy Agency "makes progress" regarding access to Zaporizhia

The Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, confirmed on Friday that the agency "is making progress" regarding access to the Zaporizhia nuclear power station in Ukraine, following Kiev's claims about the possibility of explosives on its surface.

Grossi stated in Tokyo, "I believe we are making progress."

He clarified that officials had visited sites including cooling pools, but had not yet received permission to visit the surface, which Ukraine asserts may have possible explosive devices planted on it. Grossi said, "I am inclined to believe that we will get this permission."

Grossi continued, "This is a combat zone, an active war zone, so sometimes it may take a day or two to get the permissions."

Ukraine, which witnessed the Chernobyl power station disaster in 1986 during the Soviet era - the worst nuclear catastrophe in history - accused Moscow on Tuesday of preparing a "provocation" at the site.

The Ukrainian army asserts that it has detected "objects similar to explosive devices" on the surfaces of the third and fourth reactors at the plant.

In contrast, Russia has affirmed that Kiev is planning to commit a "sabotage act" at the plant.
 
AFP

World News

International

Atomic

Energy

Agency

Rafael Grossi

Ukraine

Russia

War

LBCI Next
Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in major operation in Britain
Zelensky discusses in Bulgaria the delivery of weapons and Ukraine's Atlantic hopes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-03

International office probing Ukraine war opens in The Hague

LBCI
World News
04:01

Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges

LBCI
World News
2023-07-05

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:09

Biden praises his economic performance, directing his criticisms towards republicans

LBCI
World News
04:12

US Treasury Secretary visits China in a bid for de-escalation

LBCI
World News
04:01

Zelensky in Turkey on the eve of the 500th day since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World News
03:48

China to prohibit import of food from certain Japanese regions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-05

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Step into the past and embrace nature's splendor in Menjez, Akkar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-20

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-25

Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return

LBCI
Sports News
03:54

CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar, hampered by absences, faces Panama in quarterfinals

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:00

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:04

Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:14

Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More