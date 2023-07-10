Peru rescues 23 Afghans deceived by smugglers

World News
2023-07-10 | 04:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Peru rescues 23 Afghans deceived by smugglers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Peru rescues 23 Afghans deceived by smugglers

Peruvian authorities rescued 23 Afghans on Sunday at the border with Brazil who had been deceived by migrant smugglers, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The migrants, who were attempting to cross into Ecuador, paid money to smugglers to transport them across the country to the northern border, according to the prosecutor's office.

However, they fell victim to fraud and were left without food inside a house in the village of Inabari in the Madre de Dios region, on the border between Peru and Brazil, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Among the victims, according to the prosecutor's office, were "four children, including a two-month-old baby."

The prosecutor's office did not disclose the amount of money paid by the migrants to the smugglers.

The Afghans were led to believe that they would be transported to a regional city, and from there to Lima before heading to Tumbes, a city on the northern border of Peru with Ecuador."
 
AFP

World News

Peru

Rescues

Afghan

Border

Brazil

Migrant

Smugglers

LBCI Next
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to step down after coalition government collapse
Reelection of Uzbekistan president for a third term
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report

LBCI
World News
13:47

Gambia repatriated around 300 migrants from its citizens in two weeks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-09

Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

LBCI
World News
2023-07-08

Thousands of migrants starve in Greece after cutting their support program

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:11

Biden meets Sunak on Downing Street

LBCI
World News
05:38

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to step down after coalition government collapse

LBCI
World News
04:06

Reelection of Uzbekistan president for a third term

LBCI
World News
03:31

Zelensky hopes NATO summit in Vilnius yields "best results"

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13

From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's Central Bank crisis: First Deputy Governor's sources warn of critical situation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:58

Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12

Homework will 'never be the same' says ChatGPT founder

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:36

Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:58

Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:08

From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery

LBCI
Middle East News
05:21

The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More