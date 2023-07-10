Peru rescues 23 Afghans deceived by smugglers

Peruvian authorities rescued 23 Afghans on Sunday at the border with Brazil who had been deceived by migrant smugglers, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office.



The migrants, who were attempting to cross into Ecuador, paid money to smugglers to transport them across the country to the northern border, according to the prosecutor's office.



However, they fell victim to fraud and were left without food inside a house in the village of Inabari in the Madre de Dios region, on the border between Peru and Brazil, according to the Public Prosecutor's Office.



Among the victims, according to the prosecutor's office, were "four children, including a two-month-old baby."



The prosecutor's office did not disclose the amount of money paid by the migrants to the smugglers.



The Afghans were led to believe that they would be transported to a regional city, and from there to Lima before heading to Tumbes, a city on the northern border of Peru with Ecuador."

AFP