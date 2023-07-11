Norway provides more military aid to Ukraine

The Norwegian government pledged on Tuesday to provide 2.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($240 million) in military aid to Ukraine, raising the total aid to 10 billion kroner for this year.



Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, "The defensive war being waged by Ukraine is ongoing. There is a real need for assistance."



The funds will be taken from a 75 billion kroner ($7.3 billion) aid package to Ukraine, spread over five years, which was previously committed by the Scandinavian country.



Oslo will allocate 10 billion kroner this year for military assistance and 7.5 billion kroner for civilian support, replacing the previous allocation of 7.5 billion kroner for each.



Solberg did not specify how these funds would be used or the nature of the equipment that will be purchased.



Furthermore, Norway announced that it will provide 300 million kroner annually to the NATO Trust Fund to support Ukraine over the next five years.







