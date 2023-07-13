Ukraine shoots down 20 Russian attack drones

2023-07-13 | 01:29
Ukraine announced on Thursday that it had shot down 20 Russian attack drones and two cruise missiles in strikes targeting Kyiv and other areas of the country for the third consecutive night.
 
The Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson, Yuriy Ehnat, stated, "We carried out a successful air defense operation. We destroyed 20 Shahed drones and shot down all those in flight. We also destroyed two Kalibr cruise missiles."

