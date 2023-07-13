Armenia calls for humanitarian organizations to be allowed access to the Nagorno-Karabakh region

Armenia called on Wednesday for international humanitarian organizations to be allowed entry into the Nagorno-Karabakh region following Azerbaijan's closure of the only road connecting Armenia to the breakaway region.



Local residents reported empty store shelves in the region, while health authorities warned of the lack of essential healthcare services, especially for children.



On Tuesday, Azerbaijan announced the suspension of movement through the Lachin Corridor, accusing the Armenian Red Cross of engaging in smuggling operations.



However, the International Committee of the Red Cross denied these accusations, confirming that no unauthorized goods were found in their vehicles.



The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Wednesday that this move "aims to create unfavorable conditions for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh."



The statement added, "It is regrettable that during these months, the international community and international humanitarian organizations have been unable to gain humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh."



The statement emphasized that such access is "essential to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe."



Residents of Stepanakert, the main city in the region, reported food shortages and severe difficulties in accessing medical services.



Health Minister of the separatist government, Vardan Tadevosyan, stated that over 180 individuals, including "two critically ill children," need to be transported to Armenia for medical treatment.



Kegham Stepanyan, the Human Rights Ombudsman in Karabakh, noted that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating rapidly.



He said, "For patients and medications, the situation is worsening day by day," warning that the population is now threatened by "hunger."



On Wednesday, the United States and France expressed their concern over the temporary closure of the Lachin Corridor and urged Azerbaijan to allow freedom of movement again.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, according to the State Department, emphasizing the "need to ensure freedom of movement (...) through this corridor."



French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anne Claire Legendre stated, "Freedom of movement through the corridor must be restored, based on the decision of the International Court of Justice ruling on this matter on February 22, 2023."



The two former Soviet republics have been in conflict over control of Nagorno-Karabakh since the late 1980s, resulting in two wars, with the second one in 2020 leading to the defeat of Armenian forces and a Russian-brokered agreement between the parties.



Under the agreement, the Lachin Corridor was supposed to be operated by Russian peacekeeping forces to ensure freedom of movement between Armenia and Karabakh.

