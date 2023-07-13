News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
North Korea announces test of ballistic missile
World News
2023-07-13 | 06:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
North Korea announces test of ballistic missile
North Korea announced on Thursday that it had successfully conducted a new test of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fueled by solid propellant, according to official media outlets. This comes just days after Pyongyang threatened to shoot down any US spy aircraft violating its airspace.
A report from North Korea's state-run news agency stated that the Hwasong-18 missile, which is claimed to be powered by solid fuel and had been tested only once before in April, traveled a distance of 1,001 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 6,648 kilometers before falling into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.
Experts noted that the missile's flight duration was approximately seventy minutes, which is consistent with previous North Korean launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles.
The central news agency also reported that the launch, carried out under the direction of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was a "huge explosion" that shook the entire planet.
The agency added that Kim also pledged to launch a "series of powerful military attacks" until the United States and South Korea change their policies towards the North.
The confirmation of the launch, which was reported by the South Korean military on Wednesday, comes at a time when relations between the two Koreas are at their lowest point. Kim Jong Un described his country's nuclear capabilities last year as "irreversible" and called for the development of the military arsenal, particularly tactical nuclear weapons.
In response, Seoul and Washington have strengthened their military cooperation and have vowed to respond with nuclear retaliation and "end" the current North Korean regime if it uses nuclear weapons.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff considered this launch as a "provocative act that undermines peace and security on the Korean Peninsula" and violates UN sanctions against Pyongyang.
The United States strongly condemned the missile launch, stating that it "constitutes a blatant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," according to a statement issued by a spokesperson for the National Security Council in the White House.
A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concern about the launch.
France also condemned the launch.
In February, North Korea also launched the Hwasong-15, which traveled a distance of 989 kilometers.
On Monday, North Korea threatened to shoot down US spy planes violating its airspace and condemned Washington's plan to deploy a ballistic missile submarine near the Korean Peninsula.
According to a spokesperson for North Korea's Ministry of Defense, the United States has "intensified its spying activities to levels exceeding those during wartime," referring to US spy planes that conducted several reconnaissance flights over an eight-day period in July, which were described as "provocations."
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un and his close advisor, indicated in a statement on Monday night that a US spy plane had violated North Korea's eastern airspace twice that same day. She warned of "decisive actions" by Pyongyang if the US military crosses its maritime boundary.
In April, the United States announced its intention to send an armed nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine on its first visit to a South Korean port in decades, without specifying a date for the visit.
In response, South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced an enhancement of defense cooperation with Washington and organized joint military exercises involving advanced weapons.
North Korea has conducted several missile launches this year in violation of sanctions, including tests of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles and an attempt to put a military spy satellite into orbit in May.
AFP
World News
North Korea
Announces
Successfully
Conducted
Missile
Test
Solid
Fuel
Ballistic
Next
Speculation arises about Kim Jong Un's foldable phone
Heavy security deployment on French National Day after the recent riots
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-07-12
North Korea launches suspected long-range ballistic missile
World News
2023-07-12
North Korea launches suspected long-range ballistic missile
0
World News
2023-07-03
Taiwan to conduct missile live-firing test
World News
2023-07-03
Taiwan to conduct missile live-firing test
0
World News
2023-06-15
US, Japan, South Korea condemn North Korea missile launches
World News
2023-06-15
US, Japan, South Korea condemn North Korea missile launches
0
World News
2023-07-11
The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv
World News
2023-07-11
The Kremlin promises "countermeasures" in response to Paris' delivery of long-range missiles to Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:34
A warm reception for the Iranian president in Zimbabwe
World News
08:34
A warm reception for the Iranian president in Zimbabwe
0
World News
06:56
New night raids on Ukraine and Biden in Finland
World News
06:56
New night raids on Ukraine and Biden in Finland
0
World News
06:47
Speculation arises about Kim Jong Un's foldable phone
World News
06:47
Speculation arises about Kim Jong Un's foldable phone
0
World News
06:19
Heavy security deployment on French National Day after the recent riots
World News
06:19
Heavy security deployment on French National Day after the recent riots
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
0
Lebanon Economy
07:07
Finance Minister meets Change MPs seeking access to "Alvarez" report
Lebanon Economy
07:07
Finance Minister meets Change MPs seeking access to "Alvarez" report
0
World News
2023-06-14
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
World News
2023-06-14
Three killed in Russian missile strike on Odesa: authorities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:00
The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
Lebanon News
11:03
Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation
4
Press Highlights
02:52
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
Press Highlights
02:52
Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate
6
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
Lebanon News
04:04
Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices
7
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
Lebanon News
10:06
The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era
8
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Lebanon News
04:23
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More