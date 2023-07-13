Chinese intelligence targets Britain 'aggressively'

2023-07-13 | 11:53
Chinese intelligence targets Britain 'aggressively'
Chinese intelligence targets Britain 'aggressively'

The Intelligence and Security Committee in the British Parliament warned on Thursday that Chinese intelligence agencies are targeting the United Kingdom "relentlessly and aggressively," posing a "challenge" to British intelligence agencies.

In a new report published on Thursday, the committee also criticized the British government's response to Chinese threats.

The report stated that the United Kingdom is "extremely important to China when it comes to espionage and interference."

The committee continued to say that "the Chinese state intelligence apparatus- which is undoubtedly the largest in the world with thousands of operatives in civilian intelligence-...relentlessly and aggressively targets the UK and its interests, representing a challenge to our agencies."

After the "golden age" that former Prime Minister David Cameron wanted in 2015, relations between London and Beijing have deteriorated significantly in recent years.

The positions of the two countries vary on the suppression of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, the fate of the Muslim minority of Uighurs in China, and even on suspicions of Chinese phone manufacturer Huawei engaging in espionage.

The Intelligence and Security Committee in the British Parliament has warned of the "relentless and aggressive" targeting of the United Kingdom by Chinese intelligence agencies, accusing Beijing of having secret "police centers" in the UK to intimidate economic migrants and opponents, a claim that China denies. 

The committee criticized the British government's short-term approach to dealing with Chinese threats and warned of the absence of a long-term vision to tackle them. The statement read, "The UK is currently severely hindered by the short-term approach being taken." 

The committee, chaired by Conservative MP Julian Lewis, includes nine members who monitor the work of British intelligence agencies. The director-general of MI5, Ken McCallum, has told MPs that China represents "the primary intelligence challenge for the coming decade." 

All reports by the committee are approved by the Prime Minister before publication.



AFP
 

