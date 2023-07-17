G20 Finance Ministers gather in Gujarat to tackle global economic challenges and debt restructuring

World News
2023-07-17 | 01:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
G20 Finance Ministers gather in Gujarat to tackle global economic challenges and debt restructuring
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
G20 Finance Ministers gather in Gujarat to tackle global economic challenges and debt restructuring

Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from the G20 group are beginning two days of talks in Gujarat, India, aiming to support the struggling global economy. The agenda also includes discussions on debt restructuring and fairer international tax agreements.

The discussions, led by India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will mainly focus on the global economy's health, sustainable financing, and infrastructure.

Addressing the issue of debt burdens will be a top priority, as the world's poorest countries bear the brunt of the global debt crisis while requiring more funds than ever to combat climate change.

However, China, the world's second-largest economy and a significant financial supporter of many struggling and low-income Asian and African countries, has so far opposed adopting a multi-party stance on this matter, according to officials.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 talks in Gujarat on Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen mentioned progress on debt restructuring with Zambia, which she discussed during her earlier visit to Beijing this month.

Yellen emphasized that the deal with Zambia took "a long time to negotiate," expressing hope for a speedy resolution of the debt issues concerning Ghana and Sri Lanka as well.

World News

G20

Finance

Economy

LBCI Next
EU and Latin America strive for stronger ties amidst Ukraine conflict disputes
Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:30

MP Gemayel urges immediate release of forensic audit report amid dispute with Finance Minister

LBCI
World News
05:53

Debt crisis dominates G-20 finance ministers' meetings

LBCI
World News
04:39

Consumption, real estate crisis and policy: some of the difficulties faced by China's economy

LBCI
World News
03:12

Tunisia and EU sign "strategic partnership" agreement on economy and migration

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:42

EU aims to strengthen Latin America and Caribbean ties

LBCI
World News
13:38

Belarus says shot down Ukrainian reconnaissance drone

LBCI
World News
12:45

A Russian warplane crashed into the sea

LBCI
World News
12:36

Forest fires near Athens and orders to evacuate resorts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-11

Wind, heavy rains kill at least 27 in Pakistan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

High UK inflation piles pressure on Bank of England

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:01

Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:25

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:29

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:08

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More