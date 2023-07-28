Improved fire situation in Greece

World News
2023-07-28 | 07:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Improved fire situation in Greece
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Improved fire situation in Greece

On Friday, Greek firefighting teams reported that the overall situation regarding the raging forest fires on the tourist islands of Rhodes, Corfu, and Evia, as well as in central Greece, is showing signs of improvement, although they remain on high alert. 

A spokesperson for the firefighting office stated to Agence France-Presse (AFP), "At present, we do not have any active fire front. The general scene is improving, but we remain ready to contain any further outbreaks."

The fire, which broke out near Voulus in central eastern Greece on Wednesday, reached the air force base in Nea Anghialos, located about 20 kilometers from Voulus, resulting in successive explosions at an ammunition depot on Thursday.

The coastguard confirmed that more than 130 people were evacuated on Thursday evening by boats from the port of Nea Anghialos.

Local media reported that the fire at the military base has been contained, and residents of Nea Anghialos are returning to their homes to assess the extent of damage to houses and shops, some of which had shattered windows due to the impact.

On the island of Rhodes in the Aegean Sea, firefighting units, supported by water bombers, are still battling to contain the wildfire that has been raging in the south and east of the island for over a week.

In northern Corfu, located in the Ionian Sea in northwestern Greece, evacuation operations were carried out earlier in the week following a powerful fire outbreak last weekend, while the country has been experiencing a heatwave for several days.

Although several Mediterranean countries are grappling with scorching temperatures and wildfires, Greece has endured a heatwave and fires lasting for over ten days, the longest such period in July in recent decades, according to experts.

So far, four people have lost their lives in the Greek fires, which have consumed approximately 50,000 hectares of forests and vegetation, according to estimates from Athens Observatory.

Temperatures began to decrease on Thursday after reaching 45 degrees Celsius at the end of the previous week. The National Meteorological Service predicts that temperatures on Friday will not exceed 37 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds occasionally reaching 60 kilometers per hour.




AFP
 

World News

Improve

Fire

Situation

Greece

LBCI Next
Trump accused of trying to delete CCTV footage in secret documents case
Putin: Russia "carefully" examines African proposals to end conflict in Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

Three people killed by forest fires in Greece amid continuing heatwaves

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Greece’s PM warns of ‘difficult summer’ as wildfires rage

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece, fires continue to rage

LBCI
World News
2023-07-25

Greece braces for new heatwave amid ongoing wildfires in Rhodes and Corfu

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

US-Saudi relations: Will Saudi Arabia embrace change or stick to its historical stance regarding normalization efforts with Israel?

LBCI
World News
10:52

15 injured by explosion in Russian city near Ukraine

LBCI
World News
10:04

EU threatens to suspend aid to Niger after coup d 'état: Borrell

LBCI
World News
09:57

About 500 electric vehicles on a burning cargo ship off the Netherlands

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-28

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

Gebran Bassil's warning: Lebanon's financial policies must change post-Salameh era

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:30

Lebanon's Central Bank at a crossroads: Berri's strategy is to buy time

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Le Drian's diplomatic endeavor and navigating BDL's governance crisis: The challenge for Lebanese leaders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Judge Ghada Aoun dismisses complaint against BLOM Bank for lack of criminal offense

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

Lebanon's UN representative asserts commitment to resolving border disputes for regional calm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More