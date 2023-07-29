Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities

The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, confirmed on Saturday that the bloc "does not recognize and will not recognize the authorities of the coup" in Niger. He immediately suspended "all cooperation in the security domain" with the African state situated in the Sahel region.



Borrell stated in a statement that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum was "democratically elected and remains the only legitimate president of Niger. He must be released unconditionally and without delay."



In addition to suspending all budgetary assistance, the European Union will also "immediately and indefinitely suspend all cooperation in the security domain," according to his statement.



AFP