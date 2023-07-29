Borrell: European Union will not recognize Niger coup authorities

2023-07-29 | 06:18
The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, confirmed on Saturday that the bloc "does not recognize and will not recognize the authorities of the coup" in Niger. He immediately suspended "all cooperation in the security domain" with the African state situated in the Sahel region. 

Borrell stated in a statement that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum was "democratically elected and remains the only legitimate president of Niger. He must be released unconditionally and without delay." 

In addition to suspending all budgetary assistance, the European Union will also "immediately and indefinitely suspend all cooperation in the security domain," according to his statement. 

World News

European Union

Josep Borrell

Coup

Niger

Mohamed Bazoum

African Union gives Nigerian army 15 days to return to the barracks
LBCI Previous

