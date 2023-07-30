Colombia criticizes Ecuadorian army's incursion into its drug control territory

World News
2023-07-30
Colombia criticizes Ecuadorian army&#39;s incursion into its drug control territory
1min
Colombia criticizes Ecuadorian army's incursion into its drug control territory

Colombia condemned the incursion of Ecuadorian army personnel into its territory and the brief detention of some of its citizens during a drug enforcement operation in a border area.

The Ministry released a statement stating that it had "recorded the presence of Ecuadorian army elements" in the town of San Miguel, in the province of Putumayo, southwest of the country, on July 29th.

It was indicated that "the incursion occurred during an operation to combat drug trafficking."

Local media quoted San Miguel's Mayor, Pierre Benia, as saying that the infiltrating soldiers briefly detained six indigenous people.

Ecuador emphasized that it will maintain "friendly relations with the Colombian authorities regardless of the situation that may arise following this operation." During the operation, the army reported seizing 20 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

The border with Ecuador is a major transit point for smuggled drugs from Colombia, which is classified by the United Nations as the world's largest cocaine-producing country.

 
AFP
 

