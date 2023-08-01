Two people killed during protests in Senegal

2023-08-01
Two people killed during protests in Senegal
Two people killed during protests in Senegal

The Senegalese Ministry of Interior announced on Monday that two people were killed during protests in the south of the country in protest against the arrest of opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, who is a presidential candidate.
 
The ministry stated in a statement that two bodies were found in Ziguinchor. In this city, Sonko serves as its mayor.
 
The ministry called on citizens to remain calm, noting that "all necessary measures have been taken to maintain peace and tranquility in the country."
 
The protests come after a judge ordered the detention of Sonko, who is a candidate in the presidential elections scheduled for February 2024 and one of the harshest critics of President Macky Sall. He faces charges, including "calling for rebellion and plotting" against the state, as announced by one of his lawyers to Agence France-Presse (AFP).
 
The Senegalese judiciary had previously sentenced Sonko to two years in prison in a case related to sexual assault, which makes him ineligible to participate in the elections, according to legal experts.
 

Senegal

Protests

