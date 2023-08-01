News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two people killed during protests in Senegal
World News
2023-08-01 | 02:01
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Two people killed during protests in Senegal
The Senegalese Ministry of Interior announced on Monday that two people were killed during protests in the south of the country in protest against the arrest of opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, who is a presidential candidate.
The ministry stated in a statement that two bodies were found in Ziguinchor. In this city, Sonko serves as its mayor.
The ministry called on citizens to remain calm, noting that "all necessary measures have been taken to maintain peace and tranquility in the country."
The protests come after a judge ordered the detention of Sonko, who is a candidate in the presidential elections scheduled for February 2024 and one of the harshest critics of President Macky Sall. He faces charges, including "calling for rebellion and plotting" against the state, as announced by one of his lawyers to Agence France-Presse (AFP).
The Senegalese judiciary had previously sentenced Sonko to two years in prison in a case related to sexual assault, which makes him ineligible to participate in the elections, according to legal experts.
World News
Senegal
Protests
Next
US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington
Australia charges former childcare worker with sexually assaulting 91 girls
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-29
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests
Middle East News
2023-07-29
Iranian court issues ruling against journalist for covering protests
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Senegalese international Ismaïla Sarr joins Marseille from Watford
Sports News
2023-07-25
Senegalese international Ismaïla Sarr joins Marseille from Watford
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-21
Swedish embassy in Beirut: Precautions amid Quran desecration protests
0
Middle East News
2023-07-18
Protests in Baghdad due to water and electricity outages as temperatures rise
Middle East News
2023-07-18
Protests in Baghdad due to water and electricity outages as temperatures rise
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:07
EU denounces arrest of coup d 'état ministers in Niger government
World News
03:07
EU denounces arrest of coup d 'état ministers in Niger government
0
World News
03:06
US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington
World News
03:06
US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington
0
World News
01:33
Australia charges former childcare worker with sexually assaulting 91 girls
World News
01:33
Australia charges former childcare worker with sexually assaulting 91 girls
0
World News
01:17
China floods: 11 dead and 27 missing in Beijing
World News
01:17
China floods: 11 dead and 27 missing in Beijing
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-09
UK hedge fund defends itself from sexual assault claims
World News
2023-06-09
UK hedge fund defends itself from sexual assault claims
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-04-18
Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Foreign Minister says Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit will take place soon
0
World News
2023-06-10
Italian special forces save Turkish cargo ship from 'pirates'
World News
2023-06-10
Italian special forces save Turkish cargo ship from 'pirates'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
Lebanon Economy
04:40
Riad Salameh’s 30-Year Tenure Concludes at BDL: Wassim Mansouri Assumes Command Amid Calls for Reform and Cooperation
2
Lebanon News
05:28
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
Lebanon News
05:28
Geagea blames Hezbollah, FPM for Lebanon's escalating crisis
3
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
00:34
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
4
Lebanon News
03:16
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
Lebanon News
03:16
Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day
5
Lebanon News
10:30
Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes
Lebanon News
10:30
Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri
7
Lebanon News
05:13
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon
Lebanon News
05:13
Rocket shell hits Hasba area in Sidon
8
Lebanon News
09:36
Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:36
Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More