US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington

World News
2023-08-01 | 03:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington

Senior US diplomats for East Asia and the Pacific conducted "frank and fruitful talks" with their Chinese counterpart in Washington on Monday, as the US State Department reported.

Assistant US Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink and Sarah Beran, the Director for China and Taiwan at the US National Security Council, met with Yang Jiechi, the Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs of North America and Oceania at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the US State Department.

The two senior US officials had previously met Yang in China in early June, just weeks before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing.

During their previous meeting, they had "candid" and "constructive" discussions on improving bilateral relations, as stated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
 

World News

US

China

LBCI Next
EU denounces arrest of coup d 'état ministers in Niger government
Two people killed during protests in Senegal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-30

Decoupling from China is an illusion: French Finance Minister

LBCI
World News
2023-07-27

US secretary of state Antony Blinken discusses New Zealand's possible participation in AUKUS defense agreement, raising concerns from China

LBCI
World News
2023-07-26

US trade secretary plans to visit Beijing despite China hacking emails

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

Russia and China launch new military exercises in the Sea of Japan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:23

Nine killed, six missing due to heavy rains in Hebei Province, China

LBCI
World News
05:09

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi granted partial pardon

LBCI
World News
04:30

Calls for evacuation of people in Japan ahead of Typhoon Khanoun

LBCI
World News
04:13

France to begin evacuating its citizens from Niger on Tuesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-17

Southern town of Rmeich troubled by tensions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-17

Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Exploiting Lebanon's arena: PM Mikati suspects foreign interference in Ain al-Hilweh clashes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanon's monetary landscape: A new era under Wassim Mansouri

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Eight dead, a new death toll from Ain al-Hilweh camp clashes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

LBCI Obtains Government's Draft Law Allowing Borrowing in Foreign Currency from the Central Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:08

MP Gemayel calls for disarming camps, holds Hezbollah accountable for national issues

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:09

Lebanese glamour on tour: Beyoncé stuns in a Georges Hobeika dress

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More