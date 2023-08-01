News
US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington
World News
2023-08-01 | 03:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US and Chinese officials hold talks in Washington
Senior US diplomats for East Asia and the Pacific conducted "frank and fruitful talks" with their Chinese counterpart in Washington on Monday, as the US State Department reported.
Assistant US Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink and Sarah Beran, the Director for China and Taiwan at the US National Security Council, met with Yang Jiechi, the Director of the Office of Foreign Affairs of North America and Oceania at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the US State Department.
The two senior US officials had previously met Yang in China in early June, just weeks before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Beijing.
During their previous meeting, they had "candid" and "constructive" discussions on improving bilateral relations, as stated by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
US
China
