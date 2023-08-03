Civilians in the Sudan live in "unimaginable terror"

World News
2023-08-03 | 04:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Civilians in the Sudan live in &quot;unimaginable terror&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Civilians in the Sudan live in "unimaginable terror"

Amnesty International stated on Thursday that civilians in Sudan are living through "unimaginable horror" as clashes continue between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 15th.

In a report titled "Death is knocking on our door," the organization documented the "widespread war crimes," with deliberate and indiscriminate attacks leading to the deaths of civilians.

The report focuses on incidents in Khartoum and the western region of Darfur and is based on interviews with 181 individuals in eastern Chad and remote communications.

Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard said, "Civilians across Sudan are living in daily terror amidst an unrelenting conflict between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army over control of the land."

The conflict, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of the army and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of the RSF, has resulted in over 3,900 deaths according to the non-governmental organization Aklid, along with nearly four million displaced and refugees according to the United Nations.

Callamard added, "People are being killed in their homes or while desperately seeking food, water, and medicine. They are caught in the crossfire during their escape, deliberately shot in targeted attacks."

Dozens of women and girls, some as young as 12 years old, have been subjected to rape and other forms of sexual violence by combatants from both sides. There is no safe place for them.

Attacks on hospitals and churches have become systematic looting operations.

"The cycle of violence in Darfur continues, with the RSF and allied militias spreading death and destruction, using scorched-earth tactics seen in the past and sometimes by the same actors," Amnesty said.

The organization pointed out that "many health and humanitarian facilities have been destroyed or damaged across the country," and most documented cases of looting involved elements of the RSF.

Amnesty stated that "deliberate attacks on humanitarian workers or objects, as well as on health facilities or medical units, amount to war crimes."

The organization called on the UN Security Council to expand the arms embargo currently imposed in Darfur to cover the whole of Sudan and ensure its enforcement.

Callamard said, "The international community must significantly increase humanitarian support. Neighboring countries must ensure that their borders remain open to civilians seeking safety."

She emphasized the "need for countries with significant influence over the warring parties to use it to end the human rights violations."

The organization concluded by urging the Human Rights Council to establish an independent mechanism to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations in Sudan, gathering and preserving evidence.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
AFP

World News

Amnesty

Civilians

Enduring

Unimaginable

Horror

Sudan

Terror

War

Violence

LBCI Next
Trump in court to try to reverse 2020 election result
Lula: The international community must help Brazil protect the Amazon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-24

One hundred days of Sudan’s war and children are the victims

LBCI
World News
2023-07-10

United Nations warns of a 'full-scale civil war' in Sudan following raid that left 22 dead

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

'Sad Eid': Muslim feast a distant dream in war-torn Sudan

LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Battle for key police base kills at least 14 Sudan civilians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:12

Oil pollution reaches beach in Mexico

LBCI
World News
05:32

Singapore carries out fifth death sentence this year against drug trafficker

LBCI
World News
05:20

Biden calls for immediate release of Niger President Bazoum

LBCI
World News
04:14

Trump in court to try to reverse 2020 election result

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:33

New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Unyielding courage: General Aoun praises LAF on 78th Army Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:33

New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Tragedy in Ain el-Hilweh: Destruction and Displacement Amid Recurring Clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Lebanese judiciary interrogates Riad Salameh post-Central Bank tenure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Lebanon Grapples with Economic Crisis as Borrowing Law Sparks Political Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

Lebanon's Central Bank Deputies Face Unenviable Challenge Amidst Crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More