15 killed in bus crash in Mexico

World News
2023-08-03 | 14:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
15 killed in bus crash in Mexico
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
15 killed in bus crash in Mexico

At least 15 people were killed on Thursday when a bus carrying citizens and migrants plunged into a ravine in northeastern Mexico, according to a civil protection official.

Local media reported that among the dead were citizens from India and African countries.

A civil protection official, who requested anonymity, stated, "The number of fatalities is 15 so far, and we fear it may rise."

The bus was heading from Mexico City to the northwest of Tijuana, near the American city of San Diego, which many migrants seek to reach.

In February, migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, and Central American countries died in a bus crash between the states of Oaxaca (south) and Puebla (center), resulting in the death of at least 17 people.

Fatal road accidents are common in Mexico, often due to high speed, poor vehicle conditions, or driver fatigue.

Many people rely on buses operated by small transport companies that serve remote areas with old vehicles.




AFP
 

World News

Killed

Bus

Crash

Mexico

Accident

Residents

LBCI Next
West African Countries Affirm Military Intervention in Niger as the 'Last Resort"
Russia announces start of naval exercises in the Baltic Sea
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-07-06

29 killed in bus crash in a canyon in southern Mexico

LBCI
World News
2023-07-20

16 killed in electrocution accident in India

LBCI
World News
14:27

Blinken accuses Russia of "abusing" the world food system

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

ISIS announces that its leader was killed in clashes in northwest Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:27

Blinken accuses Russia of "abusing" the world food system

LBCI
World News
14:17

EU tightens sanctions against Belarus and targets marching industry

LBCI
World News
13:55

Trump in court to try to overturn 2020 election result

LBCI
World News
13:30

Nigerian President urgently calls for a "friendly solution" to the coup crisis in Niger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Middle East News
07:49

Iran's Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

The Three Blessed Massabki Brothers to be named saints

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Dollar drought: BDL's funding freeze puts Lebanon's government in a critical financial situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:57

Mikati initiates financial measures: BDL audit reports received, forensic report pending, and draft law for borrowing funds in progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Minister Hamieh confirms that the Transocean vessel will reach Block 9 on August 14 to begin drilling and exploration for oil resources

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Economy Minister discusses with Wronecka the election of a president and the implementation of a comprehensive plan for financial and economic rescue and recovery

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:51

Judiciary sources to LBCI: Nullification of Judge Abou Samra's decision to keep former BDL Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Sports News
08:08

Saudi League "Determined" to succeed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Kiosks of Chaos: Unauthorized kiosks in Beirut Port turn into security concerns

LBCI
Sports News
06:39

Lebanese Football League: A six-way title struggle after a record transfer window and radical changes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More