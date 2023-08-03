15 killed in bus crash in Mexico

At least 15 people were killed on Thursday when a bus carrying citizens and migrants plunged into a ravine in northeastern Mexico, according to a civil protection official.



Local media reported that among the dead were citizens from India and African countries.



A civil protection official, who requested anonymity, stated, "The number of fatalities is 15 so far, and we fear it may rise."



The bus was heading from Mexico City to the northwest of Tijuana, near the American city of San Diego, which many migrants seek to reach.



In February, migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, and Central American countries died in a bus crash between the states of Oaxaca (south) and Puebla (center), resulting in the death of at least 17 people.



Fatal road accidents are common in Mexico, often due to high speed, poor vehicle conditions, or driver fatigue.



Many people rely on buses operated by small transport companies that serve remote areas with old vehicles.









AFP