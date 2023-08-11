Repatriation of 385 Ukrainian children from Russia

A total of 385 Ukrainian children who had been "deported" to Russia have been reunited with their families so far, according to a tally confirmed on Friday by the Austrian SOS Children's Villages organization, which is involved in repatriation efforts.



Anna Radel, a spokesperson for the organization, stated to Agence France-Presse that "SOS Children's Villages support parents by providing financial resources at times or by assisting them in planning their path."



The non-governmental organization, one of the "three active players" in this field, explained that "a total of 385 deported children have been returned to Ukraine so far, including 84 with the assistance of SOS Children's Villages and its partner organizations."



The organization, headquartered in Innsbruck, stated in a statement on Thursday that "children often request help themselves through social networks, for example, and residents of the occupied areas sometimes provide us with information."



The organization trains social workers and psychologists to provide appropriate support to minors and their families.



The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin in March on charges of committing a war crime of "illegal deportation" of children.



The number includes at least 19,000 Ukrainian children, according to Kyiv.



With 2.5 million minors and their relatives registered in 137 countries and territories in 2022, SOS Children's Villages presents itself as the "largest global organization" of its kind.



The membership of the Russian branch of the non-governmental organization was suspended after the press revealed accusations of sponsoring Ukrainian children in non-transparent conditions.







AFP