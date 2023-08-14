Sunak determined to stop the flow of illegal immigrants through the Manche

2023-08-14 | 11:22
Sunak determined to stop the flow of illegal immigrants through the Manche
2min
Sunak determined to stop the flow of illegal immigrants through the Manche

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his regret on Monday following the "tragedy" of a boat sinking that claimed the lives of six migrants in the English Channel, affirming his determination to curb illegal immigration through this highly perilous route.
 
His spokesperson addressed reporters, saying, "It is, of course, a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives."

He added, "It is a stark reminder of the dangers of these crossings and the crucial importance of dismantling these criminal gangs," emphasizing that it is "entirely right for the government to take urgent action" to reduce such migration.

London is collaborating with France to employ "all possible means" to prevent unlawful crossings into England.

Six Afghan migrants lost their lives on Saturday as a boat carrying over sixty migrants capsized in an attempt to reach southern England from the shores of northern France.

On Monday, French authorities announced that one person remains missing, initially reporting two as missing when the maritime agency first issued the alert.

Authorities estimate that around a thousand migrants are currently present on the northern coast of France, awaiting opportunities to attempt the journey, according to an informed source.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to "end" the irregular arrival of migrants in the United Kingdom via the English Channel aboard small boats, which often depart from the nearby French coasts. Such attempts have significantly increased in the past five years.

The year 2022 saw unprecedented numbers, with 45,000 people crossing despite the risks they face. In November 2021, 27 individuals perished during their Channel crossing attempt.

Last month, the UK government passed a controversial law prohibiting migrants who arrived in the country illegally from seeking asylum there—a move strongly condemned by the United Nations.

This law is not the sole measure in the British government's arsenal against illegal immigration.

In March last year, London and Paris entered into an agreement whereby Britain committed to fund France's efforts to prevent undocumented migrants from departing towards the United Kingdom.

Refugee advocacy organizations call for the adoption of legal and secure means that enable migrants to reach British soil without jeopardizing their lives.



AFP
 

