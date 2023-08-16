17 soldiers killed in an attack in Niger

In an ambush set up by jihadists in Niger, 17 soldiers were killed, according to the government, in an attack that highlights the deep security crisis in the country.



This comes at a time when its military leaders are facing neighboring countries determined to restore the situation to what it was before last month's coup.



The Ministry of Defense announced in a statement that a military unit fell victim to a "terrorist ambush on the outskirts of the town of Koutougo" in the Tillaberi region near Burkina Faso on Tuesday.



The statement added that 20 soldiers were injured, some of them severely, while all the casualties were evacuated to the capital, Niamey.



The army reported that over a hundred attackers on motorcycles were "neutralized" during their retreat.



The Sahel region in Africa has been experiencing a jihadist insurgency for over a decade, starting in northern Mali in 2012 before spreading to neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015.



The "tri-border" area between the three countries usually witnesses attacks carried out by rebels affiliated with the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.



The turmoil has resulted in the deaths of thousands of soldiers, police officers, and civilians, forcing millions to flee their homes.



Anger over the violence has played a role in triggering military coups in the three countries since 2020, with Niger being the latest to witness a coup when elected President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown on July 26.



The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which expressed concerns over the coups, threatened possible military intervention to restore Bazoum to power after he was arrested at the presidential compound in Niamey.



The military leaders of ECOWAS member states are scheduled to meet in Ghana on Thursday and Friday to follow up on the decision of their leaders last week regarding the deployment of a "reserves force to restore constitutional order" in Niger.



Analysts assert that any intervention would carry military and political risks, while the bloc has announced a preference for diplomatic options.





AFP