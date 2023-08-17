WhatsApp adds support for HD photos

2023-08-17
WhatsApp adds support for HD photos
WhatsApp adds support for HD photos

WhatsApp is getting an upgrade that will allow users to share HD photos through the messaging app, according to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel and via a Facebook post. The feature, which allows users to preserve the high-def resolution of the photos they share with friends and family, was previously in beta testing with select users.
 
Earlier this summer, users spotted the option available through the Android beta version of WhatsApp and the TestFlight app on iOS, suggesting a public launch was nearing.
 
To access the new feature, you’ll need to first update your app to the latest release. After doing so, you’ll notice a new “HD” button at the top of the photo-sharing screen next to the other image editing tools like rotate and those for adding text and stickers to the photo.
 
 
 
 

