News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mamarat Dayika
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WhatsApp adds support for HD photos
World News
2023-08-17 | 13:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
WhatsApp adds support for HD photos
WhatsApp is getting an upgrade that will allow users to share HD photos through the messaging app, according to an announcement shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on his Instagram broadcast channel and via a Facebook post. The feature, which allows users to preserve the high-def resolution of the photos they share with friends and family, was previously in beta testing with select users.
Earlier this summer, users spotted the option available through the Android beta version of WhatsApp and the TestFlight app on iOS, suggesting a public launch was nearing.
To access the new feature, you’ll need to first update your app to the latest release. After doing so, you’ll notice a new “HD” button at the top of the photo-sharing screen next to the other image editing tools like rotate and those for adding text and stickers to the photo.
Source
World News
Whatsapp
HD Photo
Next
Evacuation orders in North Canada due to wildfires
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing during video calls
Variety and Tech
2023-08-08
WhatsApp introduces screen-sharing during video calls
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-02
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-02
Fake WhatsApp Recordings: Causing Harm During Tourism Season
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
WhatsApp expands its Channels feature for broadcasting to seven more countries
Variety and Tech
2023-07-25
WhatsApp expands its Channels feature for broadcasting to seven more countries
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
WhatsApp Business crosses 200M MAUs, introduces personalized messages feature
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
WhatsApp Business crosses 200M MAUs, introduces personalized messages feature
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:13
North Korea Accused of "Horrific" Human Rights Violations in Pursuit of Nuclear and Ballistic Weapons
World News
14:13
North Korea Accused of "Horrific" Human Rights Violations in Pursuit of Nuclear and Ballistic Weapons
0
World News
13:22
Snapchat's My AI Chatbot Creates a Stir with Self-Posted Story and Brief Hiatus
World News
13:22
Snapchat's My AI Chatbot Creates a Stir with Self-Posted Story and Brief Hiatus
0
World News
11:35
Renowned British Talk Show Host Michael Parkinson Passes Away at 88
World News
11:35
Renowned British Talk Show Host Michael Parkinson Passes Away at 88
0
World News
11:23
British PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to meet soon
World News
11:23
British PM, Saudi Crown Prince agree to meet soon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:44
Bou Habib meets US, UK ambassadors
Lebanon News
07:44
Bou Habib meets US, UK ambassadors
0
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
0
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
0
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
2
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
3
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
4
Press Highlights
04:04
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
Press Highlights
04:04
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
5
Lebanon Economy
04:55
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
Lebanon Economy
04:55
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
6
Lebanon News
04:43
Only 52 MPs attend; Legislative session cancelled due to lack of quorum
Lebanon News
04:43
Only 52 MPs attend; Legislative session cancelled due to lack of quorum
7
Lebanon News
06:52
Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati
Lebanon News
06:52
Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati
8
Lebanon Economy
05:20
Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy
Lebanon Economy
05:20
Mikati after meeting Berri: We have reached an extremely challenging phase, and our economy is turning into a cash-based economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More