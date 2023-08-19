News
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 Russian drones
World News
2023-08-19 | 03:59
Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 15 Russian drones
The Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 Russian drones during a nighttime attack on Friday-Saturday, as announced by the Kyiv Air Force.
It stated that 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones were used in the aerial attack, without providing details about the fate of the other two aircraft.
The Air Force wrote on Telegram that Russian forces “launched an attack from the north using Shahed 136/131 attack aircraft. A total of 17 attack drones were launched from the Kursk region.”
The Air Force confirmed the activation of its defenses in “northern and central areas, as well as in western regions.”
“Fifteen enemy helicopters were destroyed by the air force units and means in collaboration with the air defense systems of other components of the Ukrainian defense forces.”
Both sides of the ongoing conflict since February 2022 have recently reported repeated violations by aerial and naval drones, while Ukraine launches counterattacks to reclaim territories controlled by Russia.
Moscow has intensified its attacks on infrastructure of ports in the Black Sea and the Danube River since withdrawing from an agreement that allowed safe export of Ukrainian grains.
Russia announced on Friday that its forces had destroyed a Ukrainian drone targeting Moscow and the Black Sea fleet.
On the front lines, Ukrainian forces crossed into the eastern area occupied by Russia from the Kherson region and took up positions there, as confirmed by the Russian-appointed governor.
On Friday, the United States informed Denmark and the Netherlands that they can deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once pilots are trained to use them, a decision welcomed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who considered it “fantastic news.”
AFP
