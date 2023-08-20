The latest on the bread shortage crisis in Tunisia

An agreement has been reached in Tunisia to resume supplying unsubsidized bakeries with flour, marking the beginning of a solution to the bread shortage crisis that escalated over the past two weeks, according to sources from the sector.



Bakeries in Tunisia are divided into two categories: the first includes 3,737 bakeries benefiting from state-provided subsidized flour, and the second comprises "modern bakeries" (1,500 to 2,000) that were receiving subsidized flour at three times its cost until the beginning of August.