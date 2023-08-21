News
Russia foils two Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow
World News
2023-08-21 | 04:15
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Russia foils two Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow
The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the thwarting of two Ukrainian drone attacks on Monday morning near Moscow, resulting in no casualties.
The ministry reported on Telegram that at approximately 6:50 AM (3:50 AM UTC), Kyiv attempted to carry out a "terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which was successfully thwarted."
It further stated that the air defenses in the Moscow region detected the UAV, which was "neutralized using electronic warfare means" and "crashed near the Pokrovskoye village in the Odintsovo district" southwest of the capital.
Russian air defenses also thwarted "another terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime" at 8:16 AM (5:16 AM UTC), downing a drone in the Istra area northwest of the Russian capital.
The news agency RIA Novosti reported that the international airports Vnukovo and Domodedovo in Moscow temporarily imposed restrictions on flights and redirected several aircraft to other locations.
Drone attacks have been increasing within Russian territory in recent weeks, often causing no casualties or damages. Moscow has been a particular target.
On Sunday, Russia announced the foiling of a Ukrainian drone attack targeting Moscow and its outskirts. The Ministry of Defense clarified that the drone crashed in an uninhabited area without causing injuries or damages.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Drone
Attacks
Moscow
Kyiv
