Two defendants linked to Trump surrender themselves to authorities in Georgia

World News
2023-08-22 | 12:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two defendants linked to Trump surrender themselves to authorities in Georgia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Two defendants linked to Trump surrender themselves to authorities in Georgia

Two individuals accused alongside former President Donald Trump of attempting to manipulate the outcome of the 2020 Georgia elections surrendered themselves to authorities in the southeastern US state on Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Constitutional law expert John Eastman faced nine charges, while Scott Holt, who surrendered as prisoners on Tuesday, faced seven charges. These details were obtained from the Fulton County Jail's website in Atlanta, the state capital. 

Both had previously reached agreements with authorities for bail payments.

Bail allows defendants to avoid pretrial detention under the condition of adhering to the law, refraining from threats, and avoiding communication with each other or witnesses, except through their legal representatives.

As for Trump and the other eighteen defendants, they are expected to appear at the Fulton County Courthouse by Friday at noon (16:00 GMT).

Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the Republican Party's 2024 nomination race, stated on Monday that he would surrender to county authorities on Thursday, while also denouncing the "extremist left-wing prosecutor" and criticizing "election interference."

On August 14, the Georgia judiciary issued charges of "extortion" and committing a series of crimes against Donald Trump and eighteen others in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in this key state, which was won by the current Democratic President Joe Biden.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis based her charges against Trump and the 18 individuals involved in the case on the "Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act," commonly known as the RICO Act. This statute, applicable in Georgia, carries sentences of imprisonment ranging from five to twenty years.



AFP
 

World News

Defendants

Linked

Donald Trump

Surrender

Authorities

Georgia

LBCI Next
Beijing: Tokyo acts arbitrarily in discharging "radioactively contaminated water" from Fukushima plant into the sea
Greece offers to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters: Zelenskiy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-02

Lebanese authorities detain suspects linked to the Saudi national kidnapping

LBCI
World News
08:32

Authorities order to evacuate an area near Athens due to fires

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:18

Brown bear killed in Japan after authorities had been chasing it for four years

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

Judge Oueidat studies forensic audit report, referring a copy to authorities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:37

White House describes battle in Ukraine as ‘dynamic’

LBCI
World News
14:13

Biden will call for reform of IMF, World Bank at G20 summit

LBCI
World News
14:06

US urges N. Korea to cancel imminent launch of satellite

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

BRICS summit: Shaping the future of emerging economies

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-26

Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Lebanon's State Security exposes presence of Israeli goods in local markets

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More