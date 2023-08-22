Two defendants linked to Trump surrender themselves to authorities in Georgia

Two individuals accused alongside former President Donald Trump of attempting to manipulate the outcome of the 2020 Georgia elections surrendered themselves to authorities in the southeastern US state on Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Prisons.



Constitutional law expert John Eastman faced nine charges, while Scott Holt, who surrendered as prisoners on Tuesday, faced seven charges. These details were obtained from the Fulton County Jail's website in Atlanta, the state capital.



Both had previously reached agreements with authorities for bail payments.



Bail allows defendants to avoid pretrial detention under the condition of adhering to the law, refraining from threats, and avoiding communication with each other or witnesses, except through their legal representatives.



As for Trump and the other eighteen defendants, they are expected to appear at the Fulton County Courthouse by Friday at noon (16:00 GMT).



Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the Republican Party's 2024 nomination race, stated on Monday that he would surrender to county authorities on Thursday, while also denouncing the "extremist left-wing prosecutor" and criticizing "election interference."



On August 14, the Georgia judiciary issued charges of "extortion" and committing a series of crimes against Donald Trump and eighteen others in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in this key state, which was won by the current Democratic President Joe Biden.



Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis based her charges against Trump and the 18 individuals involved in the case on the "Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act," commonly known as the RICO Act. This statute, applicable in Georgia, carries sentences of imprisonment ranging from five to twenty years.







AFP