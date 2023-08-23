News
Russian air defenses shoot down two drones over Moscow region
World News
2023-08-23 | 02:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russian air defenses shoot down two drones over Moscow region
Russian air defenses shot down a drone over Moscow region and another one over the city itself, as reported by Moscow's mayor on Wednesday, during the sixth night of attacks on the Russian capital.
He stated that the air defense system brought down a drone over the Moscow area of Mogyoski.
He also clarified that the second drone attacked a building under construction in the city.
World News
Russian
Russia
Air Defense
Drones
Moscow
Ukraine
War
