Russian air defenses shoot down two drones over Moscow region

2023-08-23 | 02:49
Russian air defenses shoot down two drones over Moscow region

Russian air defenses shot down a drone over Moscow region and another one over the city itself, as reported by Moscow's mayor on Wednesday, during the sixth night of attacks on the Russian capital.

He stated that the air defense system brought down a drone over the Moscow area of Mogyoski.

He also clarified that the second drone attacked a building under construction in the city.
 

Russian

Russia

Air Defense

Drones

Moscow

Ukraine

War

