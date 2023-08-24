Algeria Sends Mediator to Niger Amidst Crisis

As part of its efforts to mediate the crisis in Niger, Algeria has sent the opposition representative and the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Louanes Maqraman, to Niger on Thursday. During his visit, according to official sources, he notably met with the Prime Minister appointed by the military regime.

The Ministry announced on Thursday via the "X" platform that Louanes Maqraman is visiting the Republic of Niger starting from Thursday, during which he is conducting a "series of meetings with prominent figures and officials" from Niger.

The Ministry stated that this visit is " part of Algeria's ongoing and persistent efforts to contribute to finding a political solution to the crisis that Niger is experiencing, to prevent both Niger and the entire region from further risks."

According to the national radio station "Radio Sahel" in Niger, Maqraman met with the appointed Prime Minister of Niger from the military regime, Ali Mohamed Al-Amin Zin, in the presence of several members of his government - Defense Minister Salifou Modi, Foreign Minister Bakary Yao Sangaré, and Justice Minister Ali Daouda.

AFP